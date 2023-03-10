Longview returned home for some Friday night District 15-5A softball action, and leaned on some early scoring to pull out a hard-fought 4-2 win against Mount Pleasant.
The Lady Lobos improved their 2023 season record to 9-3-2 and district mark to 2-0, while the Lady Tigers dropped to 8-13 and 1-1 respectively.
“It’s huge,” Longview softball head coach Trevor Murphy said of his team’s latest district win. “We had a big win on Tuesday versus Whitehouse. To come back with Mount Pleasant on Friday and get another win, I think that has a lot of momentum for our group going into the rest of district.”
Longview jumped out to a fast start because starting pitcher Reagan Rios struck out all three Mount Pleasant batters she faced in the top of the first inning. She ultimately finished her complete game performance with nine punchouts.
The Lady Lobos’ lineup immediately went to work in the bottom of the first to give her some early run support. Jadasia Mims became the first baserunner of the night when she pulled out an infield single, and moved to second base during Rios’ sacrifice groundout.
The home team then took advantage of a Mount Pleasant fielding error because River Hulsey reached first and second base and Mims advanced to third.
Madison Jones followed with a RBI single that scored Mims, and made it a 1-0 score.
Mims finished the game with a two-for-three hitting performance, and two runs.
Rios faced more of a challenge when she returned to the mound in the top of the second, but she still kept Mount Pleasant off the scoreboard, and got out of a runners on the corners situation when she struck out Jordyn Hargrave and Casey Jones.
Mount Pleasant eventually broke through and tied the score in the third frame when Paris Beard reached base on an illegal pitch, and later came home for the game-tying run after Kaylee Silman smacked a RBI triple.
But, Longview had the necessary response in the bottom half of the inning. Paris Simpson started the charge by reaching on a fielding error, and Mims earned another infield hit.
Rios then produced a RBI single that scored Simpson, and Mims scored on an error. Pinch runner D’Keyah Johnson replaced her on the bases, used her speed to steal second and third base, and eventually came home on Hulsey’s sacrifice fly to make it a 4-1 Longview lead.
Mount Pleasant experienced another successful offensive inning in the top of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback.
Conlee Zachry drew a one-out walk, moved to second base during Hargrave’s sacrifice groundout, and scored her team’s second run during Kelsey Howard’s two-out RBI single.