Longview’s girls soccer team is peaking at the right time, so it plans on continuing its winning ways during the 2023 University Interscholastic League playoff opener on Friday.
The Lady Lobos experienced a slow start to the season because they left non-district play with a 1-7-1 mark, but they regrouped enough during an 11-3-1 stretch to win the District 15-5A championship. They will also bring an enhanced 12-10-2 overall season record to this year's postseason.
“You always want to finish strong,” Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said of his team’s surge since January 27. “We’re playing as good as we’ve played all season.”
All the action will begin with Friday’s 6 p.m. bi-district match at Lufkin High School. The first opponent will be a Porter squad that has earned an 11-8-1 season record, and finished fourth in District 16-5A with a 4-5-1 mark.
“Play with the intensity that we should, and possess the ball like I know we can,” Bellamy said of some of the keys to his team’s success in the first playoff game of the year. “We’ve done a very good job of creating opportunities this year. If we can finish on some of these opportunities and play good defense [on Friday], I very much like our chances.”
Porter snapped a two-game losing streak during a 2-0 win against Huntsville on March 14, and has an attack that features scorers Jacqueline Chavez, Lizzy Stalter and Katherine Speyerer.
But, Longview has the necessary group effort to counter all that.
The noisiest offensive outbursts this season have been DeNaucia Johnson’s team-high nine goals, Lily Fierros’ eight scores, and Yuli Alba’s seven goals, while the necessary teamwork has come in the form of eight assists from both Alba and Evelyn Campos, and the six assists from both Fierros and Johnson.
And you can’t ignore the defensive side because goalkeeper Emma Wright has earned 11 shutouts this season.
“We’ve had enough girls make plays, especially in the second half of the season, to put us where we are,” Bellamy said of his team’s standouts this season. “Emma Wright in every one of these 1-0 games, she had to come up with an amazing save. Karen Juarez in the center has [also] played extremely well. Yoselin Delapaz had to step in as a defender due to injuries, and she’s been the starter ever since. She's been a pleasant surprise, and played her tail off.”