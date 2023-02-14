NACOGDOCHES - Longview played its first girls basketball playoff game since the 2018-2019 campaign on Tuesday night, and leaned on a dominant second half performance to earn a come-from-behind 38-26 Class 5A Bi-district win against Kingwood Park at Central Heights High School.
The District 15-5A three-seeded Lady Lobos improved their current 2022-2023 season record to 24-9, and will face District 13-5A champ McKinney North later this week, while the District 16-5A runner-up Lady Panthers ended the year with a 14-15 mark.
“It feels awesome,” Longview girls basketball head coach Meagan Leggett said of her program’s first playoff win since 2015. “These girls have worked so hard. I’m so happy for them.”
The offenses were limited for the first part of the opening quarter, but Ahmiya Brown’s only field goal of the night followed Aniah Cross’ early Kingwood Park free throw to give Longview a 2-1 edge at the 2:14 mark.
Cross drained a Kingwood Park three at the 2:02 timestamp before Latavia Bailey’s Longview field goal tied the score at the 1:29 mark.
Bethany Baltes then stole a Kingwood Park pass, and drove all the way to the lane for an easy layup and the Lady Lobos’ next lead at the 1:13 mark.
But, Cross’ next basket, and Biva Byrd’s three straight points gave Kingwood Park a 9-6 edge at the end of the period.
The Lady Panthers continued to build on their momentum because they opened the second quarter with a 7-2 surge. Byrd produced five of their points during the stretch, and Katie Gerbasich recorded the other two.
Longview faced a 16-8 deficit with 5:04 to play in the first half because it was limited to Jailiyah Rockmore’s lone basket during the first part of the second quarter, but it bounced back with an identical 7-2 run that cut Kingwood Park’s advantage to 18-15 by halftime.
Journee Fairchild heated up with five of the Lady Lobo points, and T’Asia McGee earned the other two, while the Lady Panthers only received a field goal from Byrd with 39.6 seconds left in the half.
Longview continued to excel after the break because it outscored Kingwood Park 14-3 in the third quarter and earned a 29-21 advantage before the fourth and final frame. Fairchild led her team’s charge with five more points, Bailey produced two field goals, and both Baltes and McGee earned one shot, while the Lady Panthers only answered with Cross’ three-pointer at the 6:19 mark.
Longview then wrapped up its first postseason win in eight years with a 9-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Fairchild matched Kingwood Park’s fourth period scoring effort to wrap up a game-high 15-point performance. McGee also made four free throws in the final 1:59 of the game to complete an eight-point performance.
In the loss, Byrd and Cross both provided Kingwood Park with a 12-point outing.