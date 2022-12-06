Longview’s girls basketball team returned home to Lobo Coliseum after a 2-2 weekend run at the Winnsboro Tournament, and heated up late to earn Tuesday night’s 46-30 bounce back win against Carthage.
The Lady Lobos improved their season record to 10-3, and will participate in this week’s Eustace Tournament between Thursday and Saturday, while the Lady Bulldogs dropped their season mark to 4-11.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Longview girls basketball head coach Meagan Leggett said. “I tell them good teams find a way, and that’s what we did tonight. We struggled a little bit on the offensive end, but people stepped up, made some plays, and made things happen offensively and defensively.”
Longview started the night on the right note because Journee Fairchild and T’Asia McGee provided back-to-back field goals.
Carthage made it a 4-2 score during Jakyra Roberts’ basket, but the Lady Lobos answered with four of the next five points to earn an 8-3 edge at the 3:16 mark of the game’s opening period. Fairchild and McGee knocked down their second shots of the outing during the run, while Carthage’s Zakyra Myers only made one of her two free throw attempts.
The Lady Bulldogs started to find their footing in the final minutes of the first quarter, and eventually tightened the gap to 10-8 in the early moments of the second period. Jada Walton made a free throw attempt, and Myers and Kaylen Igbokwe followed with field goals during a 5-2 stretch that only saw a Longview counter in the form of Ryan Roberts’ field goal.
But, Longview didn’t allow the score to get as close the rest of the game. The Lady Lobos started pulling away with an 11-2 run before halftime. LaTayvia Bailey made two field goals during the second period stretch to set up her nine-point night, McGee completed a three-point play, and both Ahmiya Brown and Kadence Porter added a shot, while Carthage only generated Igbokwe’s back-to-back free throw attempts with 1:27 remaining until halftime.
Carthage regrouped in the third quarter because its defense forced multiple Longview turnovers, and its offense earned a 15-13 scoring edge that cut the Lady Lobos’ lead to 34-25 before the fourth period. Jakyra Roberts scored seven of her team-high nine points in the frame to lead the Lady Dawgs’ charge, and Myers produced four of her seven points.
But, Longview saved its best for last in the game’s final quarter. The Lady Lobos outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12-5 during the fourth period stretch to earn a 16-point victory. Fairchild scored five of her game-high 15 points, McGee scored five of her 14 points, and Brown scored two of her four points.
Igbokwe earned three fourth quarter Carthage points to wrap up her seven-point outing, and Hailey Adams scored the Lady Dawgs’ other two points on free throw attempts with six seconds remaining in the game.
“We couldn’t play soft,” Leggett said of her team’s dominant finish on Tuesday. “We had to come out strong on defense, and try to end the game quickly by getting a lead. We knew Carthage was not going to give up.”