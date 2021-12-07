Longview faced a feisty DeKalb team on Tuesday night, but the Lady Lobos ultimately pulled away in the second half to earn a 53-38 home victory at Lobo Coliseum.
DeKalb took the first lead of the game on Emily Barrett’s basket, but Longview answered with a 9-0 run. Iyanna Taylor helped the Lobos tie the game, and her second make gave them their first advantage at 4-2.
Paris Simpson then drained a three-pointer to make it a 7-2 Longview lead, and Taylor continued her hot streak with her third bucket to make it a 9-2 game.
Taylor finished the game with seven makes on 15 field goal attempts and a successful free throw to earn a team-best 15 points, while Simpson contributed eight points by game’s end.
Coriana Fulbright’s first make of the game not only cut DeKalb’s deficit to 9-4, but also started a surge that allowed the Lady Bears to make it a 13-9 game by the end of the first quarter.
DeKalb then scored eight of the first 11 points of the second quarter to take its next lead of the game at 17-16.
But, Longview answered with a defining 14-2 run that resulted in a commanding 30-19 lead in the period.
DeKalb then found more success in the closing minutes of the second quarter to close out the first half on a 7-2 run, and make it a 32-26 game at the half.
Journee Fairchild’s fourth basket of the game and Taylor’s fifth field goal make of the night extended Longview’s lead to 36-26 in the opening minutes of the second half. Fairchild then went one-for-two from the free throw line to make it a 37-27 game.
Fairchild made five of her nine field goal attempts and two of her four free throw attempts to finish with 14 points.
T’Asia McGee’s seventh point of the game made it a 40-28 score a few moments later. Then, Simpson’s eighth point of the night and Taylor’s 14th point wrapped up a 44-30 third quarter lead.
McGee contributed nine points during her four-of-eight field goal performance.
Longview then started the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run. McGee’s two-pointer gave the Lady Lobos their first 19-point margin of the night, which was a 51-32 advantage with five minutes to play.
That was matched by Ahmiya Brown’s lone bucket of the night with two minutes left in the contest.
The Lady Lobos will visit Tyler High on Friday and then open district play at home next Tuesday against Hallsville.