For the second straight year, Longview earned a girls soccer bi-district victory.
The Lady Lobos earned an 8-0 home playoff win at Lobo Stadium on Friday night, and topped Nacogdoches for the fifth time since the 2019 season.
“The girls played well tonight,” said Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy. “I liked that we scored early. It sets the tone for the game.”
Longview improved its season record to 21-2-1, and advances to play Midlothian next week. Nacogdoches, on the other hand, finished its 2022 campaign with an 8-11-3 mark.
“The girls have confidence,” Bellamy said of his team as it approaches another playoff challenge next week. “And they also know that the level of play from this point on is going up, and games get tougher in each round. They’re ready for it. We just gotta focus.”
Longview jumpstarted its scoring spree when Caroline Snyder earned a long-distance goal at the 36:41 mark of the first half, and Lily Fierros drilled a shot into the Nacogdoches net at 33:39.
The Lady Lobos continued to attack, but Izzy Hough, Tenique Bauer and Snyder all missed shot attempts between the 30:41 and 22:57 marks of the first half, and Nacogdoches goalkeeper Cindy Ramirez recorded a save at 25:56.
But, the home team broke through for another score when Kat Markowitz scored with 18:01 remaining until halftime.
Fierros had two chances to extend Longview’s lead at the 13:02 and 6:28 marks of the first half, but both of her shot attempts were off target.
Even with that, she punched through for another Longview goal at the 8:53 mark to make it a 4-0 score.
Nacogdoches attacked late in the first half, but squandered the opportunity when Ella Furniss launched the ball over the Longview net.
Markowitz then added another Longview score with 18.4 seconds remaining in the half to give the Lobos a 5-0 lead at the intermission.
Nacogdoches tried to score on an early second half attack, but the ball sailed right of the Longview net on Kelsey Villatoro’s miss at the 36:30 mark.
The Lady Dragons’ defense also kept Longview in check in the early minutes of the second half. Ramirez recorded two more saves at the 30:32 and 27:42 marks.
Nacogdoches’ offense flipped the field, but Villatoro’s shot attempt soared too high for a successful goal attempt.
On the other end, Longview received a gift when Nacogdoches scored an own goal. That gave the Lady Lobos a 6-0 edge with 22:57 to play.
Then, the Lobos scored their first offensive goal of the second half when Evelyn Campos launched a ball from deep range to make it a 7-0 score at the 15:39 mark.
Longview’s Tenique Bauer moved the ball down the field, but Ramirez recorded another save to prevent another Lady Lobo score.
With six minutes to play, Ramirez earned a save when Randi Floyd attempted a Longview shot at the Nacogdoches net. She added her final save of the night with 4:14 to play.
Campos helped Longview top off a strong performance, and joined Fierros and Markowitz as two-goal individual scorers with a last-minute shot into the net at the 43.3-second mark.