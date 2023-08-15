Longview’s volleyball program hosted a competitive tri-match at Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday, and wrapped up the event with an impressive 25-21, 25-20 nightcap sweep against White Oak.
The Lobos bounced back from a 25-23, 25-21 loss against Pleasant Grove earlier in the day, and now own a 6-2 record for the 2023 season. They will return to action during next Tuesday’s home match against Spring Hill.
The Ladynecks, meanwhile, claim a 5-5 mark for the year. White Oak defeated Pleasant Grove earlier in the evening, 25-18, 25-23.
“I was most impressed with the atmosphere and [our team] being able to bounce back after that tough loss to Pleasant Grove,” Longview head volleyball coach Chaka Jackson said of her team’s late win on Tuesday. “[Our players] definitely took control of the ballgame [against White Oak] and were able to play off of each other really well.”
Longview jumped out to a fast start in the first set, and ultimately cruised to an early 8-3 advantage. Triniti Jackson slammed two early kills, Lailah Horton and Auburn Sheppard teamed up for a block, Brianna Converse attacked over the net, and DaNaucia Johnson scored on a serve.
Jackson finished the Longview win with 14 kills, eight assists, six digs and four aces, Johnson earned four kills and one ace, Converse contributed four digs, three kills and three blocks, Horton provided seven assists, three digs, one kill and one ace, and Sheppard added two blocks.
White Oak stormed back with a 12-4 run to take a 15-12 advantage in the period. The Ladynecks benefitted from scoring serves from Addison McClanahan and Karsyn Edwards, and grabbed another critical point on Londyn Bodovsky’s kill.
Longview trailed by a larger margin at 17-13, but climbed back to take a 18-17 advantage after Johnson’s kill and Jackson's three straight scoring serves.
White Oak temporarily regrouped with back-to-back scores from Addison Clinkscales and Bodovsky, but Jackson’s next point launched a 7-2 Lady Lobo run that resulted in a 25-21 set one win. Jackson and Horton both slammed a late kill, and Converse and Jaharia Hunter combined on a block for the final point.
The Ladynecks enjoyed a 7-4 start to the second set because McClanahan produced an early kill, and she and Bodovsky teamed up for a block at the net for another point.
Longview continued to hang around because Jackson scored before Johnson’s kill and Hunter’s scoring serve.
Then, Jackson’s kill gave the Lady Lobos a 10-9 advantage.
McClanahan’s White Oak score was set up by Alli Sims, and her next kill gave her team another lead at 13-12.
The teams traded scores and leads over the next couple of minutes before Longview put its foot on the pedal with a match-sealing 8-3 run. Jackson broke a 17-17 tie with a kill, produced another slam at 22-19, and added the final point of the night to wrap up a 25-20 set two win.
In the loss, White Oak was guided by Sims’ 11 assists and two digs, Edwards’ six receptions, four digs and one ace, McClanahan’s five kills and one ace, Bodovsky’s three kills and one ace, Clinkscales’ six digs, three receptions, one kill and one ace, and Calee Carter’s six receptions, four digs, three kills and two aces.