Longview and Pine Tree have battled on the high school volleyball court since 1977, but one of the most competitive periods of the crosstown showdown has occurred since 2008.
The Lobos and Pirates both entered their latest meeting on Tuesday night at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum with 11 series wins since the 2008 season. Both teams were motivated going in because they wanted to own the recent series edge, and improve their 2021 UIL District 15-5A playoff chances.
Ultimately, Longview held off Pine Tree for the 25-9, 25-17 and 25-22 three-set sweep. The Lobos will face the Pirates again in their final road district battle of the season. That will take place at Pine Tree’s Pirate Center on Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
“To finish it in three is what we’ve been talking about and pushing for,” said Longview head volleyball coach Chaka Jackson. “What I learned is we do have fight behind us. We have heart. They’re willing and able to compete at a high level, and they brought it tonight.”
The teams were tied at two and three in the early moments of the first set. But, Longview quickly pulled away with an 11-3 run to take a 14-6 lead.
Pine Tree scored the next two points, but Janiah Green answered with a kill that launched a 6-0 run that grew Longview’s advantage to 12. The Pirates scored again to make it 20-9, but the home Lobos’ 5-0 run wrapped up a 25-9 set one win. Jakayla Morrow recorded a kill for the second-to-last point.
Longview made more plays to stay ahead in the second set, including scoring the first four points to take an early 4-0 lead. Pine Tree then cut into the score with the next three points.
Morrow followed with a kill to make it 5-3 Longview, and Brayleigh Mitchell earned a kill to grow her team’s advantage to 7-4. Even with Mallory Armstrong’s Pine Tree kill cutting the score to 7-5, Brianna Converse and Aniyah Runnels recorded back-to-back Longview kills to keep the Lobos ahead at 10-6.
Pine Tree even scored four consecutive points to turn a 14-9 game into a 14-13 battle, but Longview wrapped up its 25-17 second set win with an 11-4 run.
The teams saved their most competitive set for the third and final period. Pine Tree trailed 1-0 early, but scored five of the next six points to take its first of two three-point advantages at 5-2. Longview didn’t go away, especially with GeCamri Duffie and Mitchell contributing early kills for the home team.
The Lobos had a quick enough response to tie the score at five and six, and Converse’s kill followed the one from Pine Tree’s Natalie Buckner to make it a 9-8 Pirate advantage.
Longview scored the next two points to retake the lead at 10-9, and later took a 15-13 advantage on Mitchell’s kill.
Pine Tree stormed back with a 5-0 run to take an 18-15 advantage. Buckner’s kill and Carmen Chatman’s block helped flip the Pirates’ 15-14 deficit to a 16-15 lead.
The Lobos bounced back to tie the score at 18, 19 and 21. Then, they wrapped up their 25-22 set win with a late 4-1 surge.
“We started out the game a little slow, timid and uptight,” said Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Coldiron. “It’s always a loud atmosphere here. I’m proud of the way they rallied back in the second and third sets. Made some adjustments. Just made them a little bit late.”
Longview’s notable performances were Mariah Thompson’s 15 assists, three digs and two aces, Converse’s eight digs, six kills and two aces, Amirah Alexander’s 10 digs and three aces, Morrow’s eight kills and three blocks, Mitchell’s eight kills and one dig, Duffie’s three kills, three digs and two blocks, Anna Skinner’s four assists, two digs and one ace, and Fatima Traore’s five digs.
Longview now turns its attention to a road district match at Sulphur Springs on Friday. The first serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Pine Tree, on the other hand, will play district foe Mount Pleasant at the same time.