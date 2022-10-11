Longview wanted to complete the volleyball season sweep of longtime rival Tyler, and strengthen its playoff chances when it entered Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday night, and ultimately left the building with a late season 25-12, 25-6, 25-10 home district win.
The Lady Lobos already owned a four-set win against Tyler from a road game on Sept. 16. Nearly a month later, they have a 21-14 season record and a 5-5 District 15-5A mark. The Lady Lions, on the other hand, are now sitting at 16-22 and 2-8 respectively.
“Extremely proud of them,” Longview head volleyball coach Chaka Jackson said of her team’s win on Tuesday. “Tonight, everybody showed up. I thought that we played well together as a team and unit. [We] had a lot of different people step in.”
Longview enjoyed a fast start to the opening set, and rode that momentum to an early 25-12 win. The Lady Lobos scored the first five points of the match, and immediately bounced back from Tyler’s first two points to take a 9-2 advantage.
Maniya Simpson finally put Tyler on the scoreboard with a kill, but Jakayla Morrow’s point helped Longview regroup. A few moments later, she also provided a bounce back score after the Lady Lions’ second point. She ultimately finished the match with eight kills and three blocks.
Tyler then scored back-to-back points to cut its deficit to five, but Brayleigh Mitchell immediately responded with one of her eight kills in the match to give Longview a 10-4 edge.
“When you jump out, you feel a little more relaxed,” Jackson said of her team’s surge out of the gate on Tuesday. “It gives the athletes the opportunity to breathe a little bit, and get more confident as they go.”
Longview followed Tyler’s fifth point with a scoring streak that included kills from Triniti Jackson and Brianna Converse, and a score from Kennedy Jeffery. Jackson and Morrow both added kills down the stretch to finish off their team’s lead-off victory.
Jackson finished the outing with 20 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills, Converse followed with six kills, one block and one ace, and Jeffery added nine assists and four digs.
Longview then turned up the gas in its 25-6 second set win to take a commanding 2-0 match advantage. Janiah Green produced an early score and a late kill during her team’s 19-2 start. She finished the event with seven digs and six kills.
The Lady Lobos faced more of a fight in the third and final set because their only deficits of the night occurred early in the period at 1-0 and 2-1. But, they quickly returned to form to finish off their rival 25-10.
Mitchell scored four points during her team’s 11-4 start, and Converse followed with a pair of kills. Morrow added two mid-set kills, Jackson scored on back-to-back serves, and Green continued to play well with two more points.
Longview’s team effort in the match was also on display when Kyra Taylor produced 15 digs, Amirah Alexander earned 10 digs and one ace, and Anna Skinner recorded seven digs and five aces.