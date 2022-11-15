Longview’s girls basketball team heated up late in Tuesday night’s non-district action to continue its dominance of Nacogdoches and earn a 33-21 home win at Lobo Coliseum.
“I’m very proud of their fight,” Longview head girls basketball coach Meagan Leggett said of her program's latest win on Tuesday. “We had awesome defense.”
The Lady Lobos improved to 58-3 against Nacogdoches since 1978, and enhanced their 2022-2023 season record to 2-1. The Lady Dragons, on the other hand, dropped their current season mark to 1-1.
Leggett was 4-0 as a Longview player against Nacogdoches during the 1996-1997 and 1997-1998 seasons, and extended her success on Tuesday.
“It feels great,” Leggett said of her first series victory as a head coach. “I did not want to lose to Nacogdoches because the Lady Lobos don’t lose to Nac. We gotta keep that going.”
The teams traded baskets during a competitive first quarter, but Bethany Baltes’ early field goal gave Longview the first lead at 2-0.
Nacogdoches’ Jassidy Fletcher responded with her first of two baskets in the quarter to tie the score 2-2. She led her team with six points in the loss, and Kourtni Moore, Kim Datin and Jade Hall followed with four points each.
Journee Fairchild found the bottom of the net after a successful shot attempt to give Longview its second advantage of the night at 4-2, but Nacogdoches’ Fletcher followed with a late bucket to make it a 4-4 score before the end of the first period.
Datin served as Nacogdoches’ second scorer of the night, and gave the Lady Dragons an early 6-4 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter.
Longview answered with a 12-4 run that gave it a six-point edge at the halftime break. Ryan Roberts, Baltes and T’Asia McGee launched the surge when they combined for six straight Lady Lobos’ points.
Longview’s scoring attack was led by McGee’s nine points, Roberts provided seven, Baltes and Fairchild both contributed six, Paris Simpson earned three, and Latayvia Bailey followed with two.
Nacogdoches’ Datin broke up the streak with her second basket of the quarter, and the Lady Dragons' Moore matched McGee’s two Longview free throw makes, but Fairchild’s two late field goals grew the Lady Lobos’ margin to 16-10 before the end of the first half.
Roberts opened the second half with her second basket of the night to give Longview its largest lead of the night at 18-10, but Nacogdoches stormed back to cut the gap to 20-18 by the end of the period.
The Lady Dragons ultimately tied the Lady Lobos on an early fourth quarter field goal attempt, and the score remained the same after their unsuccessful trip to the free throw line.
Longview recognized that Nacogdoches missed an opportunity to take the lead, and jumped ahead instead.
The Lady Lobos finished off their second win of the year with a late 13-1 run. McGee guided them with five fourth quarter points, Roberts earned three, Bailey and Baltes both provided two, and Simpson wrapped up the game's scoring with a final minute free throw.