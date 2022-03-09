The 2022 District 15-5A softball opener between Longview and Pine Tree had to be moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon because storms caused wet field conditions, but it was worth the wait.
Longview ultimately leaned on Reagan Rios’ 13-strikeout pitching performance, and River Hulsey’s four-for-four hitting performance to earn a 3-2 walk-off home district win. The Lady Lobos improved their season record to 9-5 and district mark to 1-0.
“Reagan, she has been a gamer since the season started,” said Longview head softball coach Trevor Murphy. “She was great for us last year, and she’s been dominant for us this year. River, she’s been a hitter since her freshman year. It’s been good to watch that.”
Pine Tree hung around because Taylor Burkhart earned 12 strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle, but Longview still scored runs in three different innings.
The Lady Pirates dropped their season record to 5-7-1 and district mark to 0-1.
Elena Bazan was aggressive during Pine Tree’s first at-bat of the game, and reached first base on a single that dribbled through the infield. But, Rios helped Longview bounce back with three straight strikeouts.
Rios extended her strikeout streak against Pine Tree batters to five in the top of the second inning. She launched the frame with punch outs against Abby Grimaldo and Rylie Medford before McKenzie Pickard popped up to the left side of the infield.
Burkhart answered by striking out the Longview side in the bottom of the second inning, and three of the four Lady Lobo batters that she faced in the third.
Rios forced a one-two-three inning against Pine Tree hitters in the top of the fourth, and Longview bats gave her much-needed run support in the bottom half of the frame.
Hulsey’s second hit of the game launched the Lady Lobos’ surge in the form of an infield single. Moments later, she advanced to second base on Rios’ sacrifice bunt, and scored on Madison Jones’ RBI double to make it a 1-0 score.
Pine Tree tried to respond with back-to-back top of the fifth inning singles by Abby Grimaldo and Rylie Medford, but Rios got out of the jam by striking out three more Lady Pirates.
Longview’s offense had more scoring in the tank, and expanded its run advantage to two in the bottom of the fifth inning. Paris Simpson provided a two-out single and scored on Hulsey’s RBI double.
But, Pine Tree stormed back with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Bazan earned a leadoff double, and advanced to third base on Dalah Montgomery’s double. Grimaldo followed with a two-run RBI double that drove in both Bazan and Montgomery to make it a 2-2 score.
Rios bounced back with three straight strikeouts against the Pine Tree lineup in the top of the seventh inning.
Longview batters then made the most of their final at-bats. KeAdriah Lister reached base with a bottom of the seventh inning single. Then, she stole second base, and scored the game-winning run on Hulsey’s second RBI double of the event.