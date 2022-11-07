LUFKIN - The Longview Lady Lobos finished with 317 points to earn top team honors over the weekend at the Lufkin Invitational Swim Meet.
Longview's boys finished sixth, and Longview placed four as a team in the combined scores behind Porter, Hudson and Lumberton.
Longview will host Mesquite ISD in a meet starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lobo Aquatic Center.
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: Longview A, third 2:18.60; Longview B, fourth 2:38.58
50 freestyle: Lainey Flowers, Longview, sixth 35.47; Addison Craig, Longview, eighth 36.46; London Jennings, Longview,12th 37.28
100 butterfly: Riley Gonzalez, Longview 1:08.17; Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Longview, fifth 1:23.52
100 freestyle: Ximena Torres, Longview, second 1:06.28; Sarah McDaniel, Longview, fifth 1:14.61
200 freestyle relay: Longview A, second 2:01.66; Longview B, fourth 2:22.52
100 backstroke: Ximena Torres, Longview, fourth 1:16.61
100 breaststroke: Riley Gonzalez, Longview, first 1:24.42; Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Longview, third 1:31.47; Aurora Egbe, Longview, fifth 1:3722
400 freestyle relay: Longview A, third 5:11.82
BOYS
200 Medley Relay: Longview A, fourth 2:03.01
200 freestyle: Noah Bradley, Longview, third 2:20.52
200 IM: Blain Faiman, New Diana, sixth 2:48.74
50 freestyle: Ben Weindorff, Longview, 13th 29.35; Andrew Dean, Longview, 15th 29.58; JaiAyrus Bowens, Longview, 18th 30.69
100 butterfly: Lono Wacasey, Longview, fourth 1:04.14
100 freestyle: Jason Hubbard, Longview, ninth 59.10; Andrew Dean, Longview, 10th 1:02.76; JaiAyrus Bowens, Longview, 15th 1:10.79
500 freestyle: Blain Faiman, New Diana, sixth 6:49.43
100 backstroke: Noah Bradley, Longview, second 1:08.64
100 breaststroke: Jason Hubbard, Longview, fifth 1:19.03; Ben Weindorff, Longview, ninth 1:26.05
400 freestyle relay: Longview A, third 4:06.28