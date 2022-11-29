Hughes Springs softball teammates Riley Lowery and Madison Heller will have one more season of high school softball together, and on Tuesday they locked up at least two years as college teammates by signing national letters of intent to play at the same junior college.
Lowery, a catcher, and Heller, a second baseman, signed with NJCAA Division II program Arkansas Rich Mountain during a ceremony at Mustang Gymnasium.
As a senior a year ago, Lowery hit .441 with four home runs, 13 doubles, 27 RBI and 32 runs scored.
She was a .317 hitter with a pair of home runs and 18 RBI in 2021, and as a freshman in a COVID-shortened 2020 season she hit .326.
Heller hit .274 last season with a home run, 31 RBI and 18 runs scored. She hit .279 with 16 RBI and nine stolen bases in 2021, and in eight games in 2020 she hit .214 and scored five runs.
Arkansas Rich Mountain, located in Mena, Arkansas, competes in a conference with National Park College, Southern Arkansas Tech, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, Western Oklahoma State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State, Redlands Community College, Southern Arkansas Community College and Carl Albert College.
The Bucks finished the 2022 season with a 31-29 record.