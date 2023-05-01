After rallying from a run down late in Game 2 to force a deciding game, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers left little doubt in Game 3.
Delaney Gray was solid in the pitcher's circle and at the plate, Adisyn Chism tripled, doubled and drove in a run and the Lady Panthers notched an 8-1 win over the Jacksonville Maidens to win a Class 4A bi-district series and move on to the area playoffs.
Spring Hill (28-9-1) will now face Hamshire-Fannett (26-9-1) in a best-of-three series beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. The second game is set for 6 p.m. Friday, with the deciding game - if needed - is at noon on Saturday.
All games will take place in Jasper.
Jacksonville opened the bi-district series at home with a 6-2 win, but the Lady Panthers returned home on Friday and scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning in the second game to earn a 6-3 win.
A rain delay was the only thing that slowed Spring Hill down in the third game.
Gray struck out 12 with no walks, giving up no earned runs in seven innings. She also singled and drove in two runs.
Jovi Spurlock had two hits for the Lady Panthers. Kyndall Witt singled. Josie Gray singled and drove in a run and Aubreigh Whiddon collected two hits.
The Lady Panthers scored a run in the top of the first and never trailed.
After one out was recorded, Witt reached on an error and swiped a base. After Delaney Gray walked, Khloe Saxon got aboard on an error and Witt scored for a 1-0 SH lead.
In the third, Saxon was hit by a pitch with one out, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a two-out triple by Chism - who later scored on a passed ball for a 3-0 Spring Hill cushion.
The Lady Panthers added two more in the top oft he fourth when Whiddon, Spurlock and Witt all singled with one out to load the bases and Delaney Gray brought Whiddon and Spurlock home with a single.
Josie Gray walked to lead off the Spring Hill sixth, and courtesy runner Lilli McCourt later scored on a passed ball. Spurlock got on base via a Jacksonville error and also scored on a passed ball to give Spring Hill a 7-0 lead.
After Jacksonville scored in the bottom of the six on an single and an error, the Lady Panthers got that run back in the top of the seventh when Chism doubled and scored on Josie Gray's two-out double.
Delaney Gray worked around a one-out error in the bottom half, striking out the final two Jacksonville batters to complete the 8-1 win.
Hamshire-Fannett also lost the first game if its bi-district series against Vidor, falling 11-6 before rallying for 2-1 and 7-2 wins.