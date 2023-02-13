ATHENS — Madisonville’s trio of Kayla Dickey, Ke’Myreul Wheaton and Olyvia Brooks combined for 47 points as the No. 22 Lady Mustangs took a 66-23 win over Spring Hill in Class 4A bi-district action on Monday night.
Dickey finished with 24 points for Madisonville (31-4). Wheaton hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and had 13 points. Brooks scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
Freshman Gracie Gray led Spring Hill (16-17) with 8 points. Claire Fielder and Laila Thompson scored 5 points each. Freshmen Elizabeth Corbitt and Savannah Irwin each scored 2 points, and Laney Linseisen added 1 point.
Madisonville led 11-2 after the first quarter, 36-7 at halftime and 52-13 after three quarters as Gray scored inside in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Madisonville advances to face either Hamshire-Fannett or Little Cypress-Mauriceville.