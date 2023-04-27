JACKSONVILLE – District 17-4A one-seed Spring Hill opened its 2023 University Interscholastic League softball postseason appearance with a Class 4A bi-district game one road matchup at District 18-4A four-seed Jacksonville, but it struggled enough in a 6-2 playoff-opening defeat to trail the best-of-three series 1-0.
The Lady Panthers dropped their season record to 26-9-1, and will look to avoid elimination during Friday’s 5 p.m. Game 2 at home. If they force a decisive game three, it would occur 30 minutes after at the same site.
The Fightin’ Maidens, meanwhile, improved their mark to 15-14-1.
“We gotta hit the ball,” Spring Hill head softball coach Donald Gray said after his team’s loss on Thursday. “We struck out a lot. We gotta get the ball on the ground.”
“It’s fortunate that we’re getting to go home because there’s something about home cooking, and we play well,” he added. “We’ll come out and be ready [on Friday].”
Jacksonville made the most of the moment because it jumped ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first.
Claire Gill’s leadoff single, advancement to second base on Hannah Gonzales’ sacrifice bunt, and eventual trip home on Lakyn Robinson’s two-out RBI double launched the Maidens’ charge.
Jayden Smith then followed with another RBI double that scored Robinson, and gave the home team a two-run advantage.
Jacksonville put more pressure on Spring Hill in the bottom of the second when Emily Ortiz recorded a leadoff double and advanced to third base on a wild pitch.
But, Delaney Gray struck out Chesney Speaker and Payton Johnson, and forced Gill’s inning-ending groundout to get out of the jam.
Spring Hill continued its momentum in the top of the third because Kyndall Witt’s sacrifice groundout drove in Jovi Spurlock for the Lady Panthers’ first run of the night. Then, Gray added a solo home run over the right field fence to make it a 2-2 score.
Gray finished her outing in the circle with 10 strikeouts, and also earned a one-for-two hitting performance.
But, it didn’t take long for Jacksonville to retake the lead. Jasmine Gallegos provided a Maidens’ answer in the form of a home run to give her squad a 3-2 advantage.
Gallegos finished her offensive night with a two-for-three hitting performance and a trio of runs.
She also kept Spring Hill’s lineup in check because she started the game as Jacksonville’s pitcher, and struck out five Lady Panthers in seven innings of work.
Ortiz then scored a run during Gill’s RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, and her RBI single drove in Gallegos in the fifth frame.
Gallegos then wrapped up her team’s win when she scored for the final time during a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.