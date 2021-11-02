PITTSBURG — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers faced the North Lamar Pantherettes in Tuesday night’s Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff matchup at Pittsburg High School. Ultimately, Spring Hill’s 2021 season came to an end with a 25-16, 16-25, 25-21, 21-25 and 8-15 loss.
Spring Hill finished with a 22-18 season record.
“I was proud of my kids,” Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said of his team’s fight in Tuesday’s playoff loss. “I felt like they played hard.”
“Hats off to North Lamar. They made some plays, and we had some mistakes. They made us pay for it.”
The teams split the first six points of the opening set before Spring Hill responded with a 19-8 run that built up a comfortable 22-11 advantage. Carolann Bowles’ early kill broke the 3-3 tie and Carli Manasse added a kill to make it a 7-4 game.
Bowles led her team with 20 kills on Tuesday and also earned an assist, while Manasse finished the night with seven kills, three aces and two assists.
Then, the Spring Hill defense recorded an important block at the net to make it a 10-6 score. Bowles added another kill to make it a 14-7 game. Abby Caron followed with a block at 15-8 and a tip over the net at 17-10. The Lady Panthers also added a block to grow its lead to 19-11. Caron finished the match with six kills and a pair of aces.
Spring Hill scored the next three before North Lamar followed with a 5-0 run that cut the Lady Panthers’ advantage to 22-16.
Spring Hill regrouped with a 3-0 run to close out the opening period 25-16. The final point of the frame was a kill.
The second set featured early knotted up scores of 2-2, 3-3 and 6-6, but North Lamar made sure there was not a repeat of the first set. The Pantherettes answered with a 17-6 run that made it a 23-12 game late. Spring Hill found some life late, but North Lamar ultimately tied the match with a 25-16 set two win.
Spring Hill trailed 5-1 early in the third set, but bounced back to earn a 25-21 win. Manasse and Molly Seale recorded important points that tied the score at 8-8 and 10-10, and the Lady Panthers retook the lead at 11-10 on Manasse’s serve. Seale finished the night with a pair of kills.
Logan Dority and Kate Rainey recorded important kills to keep North Lamar around, but kills by Bowles, Caylee Mayfield and Erin Gregson ultimately wrapped up another Spring Hill set win.
Gregson finished the match with four assists and a kill, and Mayfield earned eight kills and an assist on Tuesday.
Mia Traylor also produced a team-high 32 assists on Tuesday to go with her five kills and one ace in the match.
The Lady Panthers needed one set win between sets four and five to advance to the area round of the postseason, but were ultimately eliminated from the playoffs after North Lamar prevailed 25-21 and 15-8 in the final two periods.
This was the final high school volleyball match for seniors Seale, Gregson, Mayfield, Traylor and Janie Bradshaw.
“I’m proud of the effort and work that they put in turning the program around,” said Harbison. “Hats off to their leadership. They did a great job this year in getting after it, holding kids accountable and doing the things that seniors are supposed to do.”