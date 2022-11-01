TYLER – Spring Hill faced an early volleyball challenge in Tuesday night’s Class 4A Region III bi-district playoff match at Tyler High School’s gymnasium, but ultimately pushed past Palestine in a 25-22, 25-14, 25-12 sweep.
The Lady Panthers didn’t have a perfect performance against the 13-22 Lady Wildcats, but still improved their season record to 31-8, and advanced to play either Hardin-Jefferson or Vidor in the area round of the postseason. The details for their upcoming match weren’t finalized at the time of publication.
“It feels pretty good,” Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said of his team’s opening round playoff win on Tuesday night.
“I thought we had some nerves and jitters,” he added. “We didn’t execute as well as I’d like to. We missed a lot of serves, and we struggled a little bit defensively. “[But] when the pass was there, we delivered offensively, and spread the ball around.”
Palestine jumped out to a 5-2 start to the match, but Abby Caron’s kill a few moments later tied the score. She followed with the next point to give Spring Hill an 8-7 edge.
Spring Hill would fall behind on multiple occasions over the next few minutes, but still made the necessary plays down the stretch to stay competitive. It tied the score at 15-15 when Halee Bray set up Lesley Sanchez’s kill, and made it a 17-17 game during Caron’s kill.
The Lady Panthers continued to lean on a similar approach, and their efforts eventually guided them to the late advantage. Carolann Bowles provided back-to-back kills that gave them the lead and an expanded 20-18 margin.
Sanchez finished the night with seven kills, while Bowles and Caron followed with six in the statistical category.
Palestine hung around with Jan’aa Johnson’s kill, but the play didn’t disrupt Spring Hill’s mission to win the opening set. Carli Manasse and Tyhia Mack teamed up for a block before Bowles scored on a serve to wrap up the Lady Panthers’ 25-22 win.
Manasse and Natalie Fisher both led Spring Hill eight kills in the match, while Mack provided 25 assists. Manasse also finished with a team-high 16 digs with Abby Fisher.
The biggest test of the night was now behind Spring Hill, which cruised to victories in the second and third sets.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 5-1 start to the second period. They continued to excel because Fisher provided two kills and Mack earned one in the early minutes.
Manasse also stepped up with a late kill in the session as Spring Hill wrapped up a 25-14 win.
Spring Hill was closing in on a sweep, but needed to finish off Palestine in the third set. Sanchez’s block and Bowles’ kill awarded Spring Hill with the first two points of the period. Then, Sanchez contributed a kill during the Lady Panthers’ 10-2 start.
Spring Hill would grow its lead to double digits when Faith Copeland scored on a serve and Caron provided a block.
The margin eventually grew to 25-12 because Caron earned a late point on a serve, and Manasse finished off the match with a block.