LUFKIN - Spring Hill extended its hot start to the UIL volleyball postseason by completing a 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 15-13 regional quarterfinal win against Splendora at Lufkin High School’s gym on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers improved their season record to 33-8, and advanced to play Lago Vista in Friday night’s Class 4A Region III semifinal at Bryan High School, while the Lady Wildcats finished their 2022 campaign with a 23-20 mark.
“It felt great,” Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said of his team’s hard-fought win on Tuesday night.
“I thought we were going to get it in set three,” he added. “[Splendora] stepped up, made some changes, and the momentum shifted big time. [We] kept fighting hard, and didn’t give up.”
Splendora scored the first three points of the match, but Spring Hill followed with six of the next nine to make it a 6-6 game. Tyhia Mack then set up Natalie Fisher’s score to give the Lady Panthers their first lead of the night at 7-6.
Mack finished the match with 42 assists, 22 digs, eight kills, one block, and one ace, and Fisher provided nine kills, eight digs, and one block.
The score remained close for the entire period, but Spring Hill made the necessary plays late. Abby Fisher set up Lesley Sanchez’s kill, and Natalie Fisher added a kill before Sanchez’s two kills and Abby Caron’s two kills wrapped up an early 25-21 set one win.
Sanchez produced 17 kills, five digs, and three blocks by the end of the event, Abby Fisher contributed 21 digs and three assists, and Caron earned 12 kills, seven digs, four blocks, and one assist.
The competitiveness of the match continued in the opening minutes of the second set. Sanchez’s kill gave Spring Hill the early 1-0 lead, but Beth Owens immediately followed with the same play to help Splendora tie the score.
Spring Hill was able to pull away for a comfortable 25-15 set two win because Carolann Bowles generated a pair of kills, and Caron added two late scores.
Bowles finished the night with 13 kills, 12 digs, and two aces, Carli Manasse produced 17 digs, four kills, and three aces, Savannah Irwin earned nine digs and one assist, and Faith Copeland provided eight digs.
Spring Hill owned a 2-0 match advantage, but Splendora bounced back with 25-21 wins in the third and fourth sets to extend the match.
The Lady Panthers eventually found their footing again, and jumped out to a 5-1 start in the fifth and final set because Bowles provided three early kills.
Splendora stormed back, and tied the score at 7-7 when Kaitlyn Collins blocked an important shot at the net.
But, Spring Hill received important offensive production late to pull out the match-deciding 15-13 win. Natalie Fisher provided two kills down the stretch, and Bowles, Emerson Brown, and Halee Bray added one.
“Carolann is our big hitter,” Harbison said of the director behind his team’s late surge on Tuesday. “When she plays with confidence, we’re tough to beat. I told her, ‘We need you.’ She came in and delivered.”