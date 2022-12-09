shlogo.jpg

Spring Hill heated up in the fourth quarter, but its late game effort wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start in Friday night’s 58-27 non-district home loss against Jacksonville.

The Lady Panthers dropped their 2022-2023 season record to 8-8, while the Maidens improved their mark to 12-5.

Spring Hill took an early 2-0 lead during Laila Thompson’s basket at the 7:08 mark of the first quarter, but Jacksonville scored the next 16 points to take a 16-2 lead with 1:32 remaining in the period.

Ladasia Holman made her first of two three-pointers during the stretch to give the Maidens their first lead of the night. Tia Fuller then stole two Spring Hill passes around mid-court, and turned those into layups, Kristiana Huddleston made a three-point shot, Chaznii Scott added back-to-back free throws, and Kaylee Boyd made one of her two attempts at the charity stripe.

Spring Hill’s drought finally came to an end when Thompson completed a three-point play at the 1:10 mark of the opening quarter. She made a field goal in the paint during a Jacksonville foul, and successfully added the following free throw attempt.

But, Kiah Cox responded with shots inside and outside the three-point arc to grow Jacksonville’s advantage to 21-5 by the end of the frame.

The Maidens excelled enough in the opening minutes of the second quarter to start the frame on an 8-0 run, and earn a 29-5 lead. Cox drained another three-ball before Brooke Hornbuckle’s five straight points.

Cox finished the night with a game-high 14-point performance, and Hornbuckle followed with 12 points.

Gracie Gray broke up the streak when she provided a Spring Hill field goal at the 4:53 mark of the second period, but Jacksonville once again answered with another 8-0 stretch.

Spring Hill eventually ended the first half on a good note because Elizabeth Corbitt’s late basket made it a 37-9 score before halftime.

The Lady Panthers faced a 46-13 deficit after the third quarter, but finished strong with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth and final frame. Thompson scored five points during the stretch to finish off her team-high 10-point performance, Corbitt produced four of her seven points, Claire Fielder earned three of her five points, and Gray scored the final two of her five points.

