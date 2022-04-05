SPRING HILL — Tuesday featured a Spring Hill night of celebration that included both a pregame senior night celebration and a six-inning 14-4 home district run-rule victory against Kilgore.
“I’m happy,” Spring Hill head softball coach Marty Mayfield said after his team earned a senior night win on Tuesday. “I keep telling [our players] that we’re still in the fight for a playoff spot, and it starts with one victory. So, why not senior night? My daughter [Caylee Mayfield] is the only senior we have. She wants it, so let’s go fight for each other.”
Spring Hill starting pitcher Jovi Spurlock enjoyed a fast start when she struck out Kilgore lead-off batter Jada Dennis, and forced a groundout during Makenzie Cooper-Jones’ at-bat, but that didn’t prevent Kilgore from scoring the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. Thaiona Moore earned a two-out infield single, advanced to third base on Cailey Brown’s double, and scored on a ball-four wild pitch that walked Eva Ray.
But, the Lady Panthers bounced back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 advantage. Spurlock launched her team’s offensive surge when she reached base on a throwing error past first base, and advanced all the way to third on the play. She later scored on senior Caylee Mayfield’s sacrifice groundout, and Khloe Saxon followed with the go-ahead solo home run to center.
Spurlock then bounced back in the pitcher’s circle. She struck out the Kilgore side in the top of the second inning. She finished her pitching performance with six strikeouts, and wrapped up her outing with a forced 1-2-3 trio of groundouts in the top of the sixth inning.
Spring Hill’s offense provided tons of run support. The Lady Panthers added another two-run frame in the bottom of the second, and ultimately scored in all six innings that they played. Victoria Bradshaw earned a one-out single to shallow right field, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, stole third base, and scored on Adi Chism’s RBI infield single. Laney Linseisen then drove in Chism with a RBI triple.
Bradshaw and Linseisen both finished the game with a three-for-four hitting performance, and Chism added a two-for-four night.
Kilgore scored three times over the next two innings, but Spring Hill topped that with four runs in the bottom of the third and another two in the fourth to build up a 10-4 advantage.
The bottom of the fifth inning saw Linseisen and Spurlock score Spring Hill runs before Kyndall Witt’s sacrifice fly drove in Saxon for a 13-4 lead.
The home team knew it needed one run in the bottom of the sixth to wrap up an early victory, and pulled off the feat. Chism recorded a late infield single, and stole second base to enter scoring position. Linseisen used an infield single to reach base, and Chism used her speed to run home and sneak by the Kilgore catcher for the walk off run.