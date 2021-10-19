Spring Hill returned home for Tuesday’s district volleyball matchup against Tyler Cumberland Academy, and followed its Sept. 24 sweep of the Knights with another 3-0 win.
“I was proud of what we did,” Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said after his team’s latest win. “We executed, and we didn’t have a lot of errors. We were able to work on some stuff by running a quick offense and getting our middles involved early. We stayed consistent and steady, we did things we were supposed to do, we were able to run our offense, and we found some rallies.”
The Panthers enjoyed a fast start to the match, and earned a 25-8 set one win. Abby Caron’s kill wrapped up the home team’s early victory. She finished the night with 10 kills, two digs and one assist.
The second set had a very competitive start. Spring Hill and Cumberland Academy traded the first 11 points of the period, so the Panthers led 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3, 5-4 and 6-5, and were tied with the Knights at 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4 and 5-5.
But, Spring Hill was once again too much for Cumberland Academy. The Panthers pulled away for a 25-13 win. The Panthers used four straight points to record their first four-point lead of the set at 9-5. Caron contributed a pair of kills, and Mia Traylor added a point during the run. Traylor finished the match with eight aces, seven digs and two kills.
“Something that I preach to my kids is keep battling and playing that ball,” said Harbison. “We focus, we don’t dwell in the past, we live in the moment, and we anticipate the future. I felt we did a good job in that, and we didn’t get rattled. Just had a good even keel, and kept grinding and attacking.”
Cumberland Academy’s Allyssa Wright ended the surge with a kill, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Knights around. Spring Hill added a 16-7 run to wrap up its 25-13 set two win. Caylee Lewis and Caron recorded early kills, and Carli Manasse added three down the stretch. Manasse finished the night with six kills, five digs and four aces, while Lewis earned a pair of kills.
Spring Hill’s dominant trend continued in the opening minutes of the third and final set. Carolann Bowles’ kill got the scoring going, and she added another to give her team an early 2-1 lead. That launched a run that ultimately resulted in a 10-1 Panthers’ advantage, and Caron’s late kill scored the second-to-last point of the surge. Bowles earned seven kills and an ace throughout the night.
Abigail Hahn and Wright recorded late kills for Cumberland Academy, but Caron added two more kills, and Bowles added another to help wrap up Spring Hill’s 25-7 set three win and match sweep.
Spring Hill now turns its attention to its final two district matches. The Lady Panthers will travel to Chapel Hill for Friday afternoon’s 4:30 road district match before they celebrate senior night in next Tuesday’s home finale against Bullard at 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland Academy, on the other hand, will continue its five-game road trip with Friday’s non-district match at Tyler HEAT and next Tuesday’s district battle at Henderson.