LUFKIN - The Pine Tree Lady Pirates began and ended Lufkin's season with losses.
Indy Salazar and Meredith Fisher both scored once and assisted on goals, and Pine Tree opened the Class 5A playoffs with a 4-2 overtime win against Lufkin on Friday at Jase Magers Field.
The win moves Pine Tree to 11-8-3 on the season, and the Lady Pirates will take on Highland Park next week in the area round of the playoffs. Lufkin ends the year with a 9-13-2 record.
Pine Tree, which opened the season with a 3-1 win over Lufkin back in January, fell behind 2-0 before scoring just before the half. The Lady Pirates added another goal nine minutes into the second half to equalize, and then found the net a couple of times in the extra frames.
"It (the late first-half goal) was big," Lady Pirate head coach Chris Yoder said. "We never felt like we weren't in it. We dictated the game, but just didn't have anything to show for it. Getting that goal was a shot in the arm for us. It was good to have a little success for all of the hard work we had put in."
Lufkin led 2-0 before Maranda Skinner scored off a pass from Salazar with just 20 seconds showing on the first-half clock.
Salazar then assisted Meredith Fisher on a goal nine minutes into the second half to tie things at 2-2, and the Lady Pirates went up 3-2 with 7:30 left in the first overtime when Fisher found the back of the net off a dish from Daysha Torres.
Skinner's goal off an assist from Malaisha Allen with eight seconds left made the final 4-2.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked in goal for Pine Tree, and Monica Montoya and Jessica Garcia were top defenders.