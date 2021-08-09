Pine Tree finished the 2020 season with a sub-.500 record, so it aimed to start the 2021 campaign on a better note against a strong East Texas private school program on Tuesday night at the Pirate Center.
The Lady Pirates fell short of achieving the goal when they lost a late lead in the fourth set that allowed Tyler Grace Community School to wrap up the match win without heading to the fifth and final set.
“I was really happy to see us wake up and play like ourselves about the third set,” said Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Coldiron. “We were a little tight and nervous in the opener at home. But, once the girls settled in, started playing together and got aggressive, they looked like a completely different team. I’m really proud of the way they came back and fought. Tried to take it to five sets. Can’t ask for much more on the fighting. We’ll just clean it up and go from there.”
Grace started the match with back-to-back 25-19 wins. The Cougars jumped out to fast starts in the first two sets, but the Pine Tree Lady Pirates made enough key plays to stay competitive. Jalen Scroggins was impressive with an early second set block that cut the deficit to 4-2 and her kill a few moments evened the score at five. But, Grace started pulling away when it expanded its lead to 17-8.
Pine Tree’s Natalie Buckner did score on her serve to make it 17-10, and Madelyn Barkley added a block to make it 17-12. Barkley and Scroggins added kills and Gianna Spearman forced a block to keep the Lady Pirates around late, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback and tie the match before the third set. Seyi Olusola’s kill ultimately set up the final Grace point of the period.
Pine Tree had a faster start in the third set and its progressed play resulted in a 25-21 win. Barkley’s point allowed the Lady Pirates to take the early 1-0 lead in the period, and Scroggins and Carmen Chatman followed with kills that set up an early 7-1 advantage.
Three crucial points from Spearman and two critical kills by Scroggins over the next couple of minutes allowed Pine Tree to maintain its longest lead of the night, but Grace stormed back to tie the match at 17, 18 and 19. Mallory Armstrong’s kill helped Pine Tree regroup and set up a 6-2 run that forced the fourth set.
The Lady Pirates also jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the fourth set, but didn’t have enough in the tank to force a fifth and final set. Grace answered with a 7-2 run that cut the difference to 9-8 and overcame an Armstrong kill that made it an 18-15 game. It ultimately flipped the script with a late 10-5 match-deciding run.
Even with the loss, a number of Pine Tree players left a mark on Tuesday night. Chatman finished with 11 assists, eight digs, five blocks and four kills, Scroggins recorded 13 blocks, eight kills and eight digs, Spearman earned seven blocks and four kills, Barkley added six kills and three blocks, Jamaya Davis was credited with 19 digs, and Aderria Williams had eight assists.
“They saw what they can do,” Coldiron said of how her team performed against Tuesday’s quality opponent. “They saw their potential. They’re excited about the things that they did right, and we’re looking forward to carrying that into the [Gary] tournament this weekend.”