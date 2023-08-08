Pine Tree was excited to return to the volleyball court during the 2023 season opener at the Pirate Center on Tuesday night, but that emotion was dampened a bit in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 season-opening three-set defeat against Tyler Grace Community School.
The Lady Pirates dropped their 2023 season record to 0-1, and will need to quickly refocus before they return to action between Thursday and Saturday at the Tyler ISD Tournament. They will head to Tyler High for the 2 p.m. tournament opener on Thursday, and are scheduled to face Kilgore, Mineola and Pleasant Grove in pool play.
The 1-0 Lady Cougars, meanwhile, will look to extend their winning ways when they compete at the Galveston O’Connell College Preparatory School Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
“(The message of) our conversation right after was we played a very undisciplined game,” Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Dennis said. “We didn’t focus in on the little things and it showed on the court.”
Grace took advantage of early Pine Tree mistakes to build up an early lead in the opening set, and Kennedy Pickrell added back-to-back scores off serves to grow her team’s lead to 9-2.
The Lady Pirates responded with Laney Schroeder’s kill, and Allison Bean’s assist set up Alaina Boyd’s kill to cut the Lady Cougars’ advantage to 9-4. The home team continued to hang around because Ewoma Ugbini provided three points and Charlie Wedding scored on a serve to inch towards Grace’s 14-10 advantage.
Bean ultimately finished the game with 19 assists and 11 digs, Wedding produced 24 digs, Schroeder provided eight kills and seven digs, and Ugbini earned seven kills.
Grace then leaned on Aubrey Felton’s kill to launch a 5-1 run, and received a late kill from Keely Bozeman to wrap up a 25-15 set one win.
The second set featured a more competitive start, and Pine Tree was boosted enough by Boyd’s tip over the net and Lauren Vasquez’s score on a serve to take a 16-15 advantage, but Grace quickly responded with a 4-0 run.
The Lady Cougars didn’t relinquish the lead during the rest of the period, but they still had to hold off Pine Tree 25-20 because Chloe Steber scored three late Lady Pirate points and Schroeder provided two more kills down the stretch.
Grace may have owned a 2-0 match advantage, but Pine Tree continued to fight in the third and final set. The Lady Pirates tied the score at 4-4, 6-6, 8-8 and 9-9 after two points from Steber and one from Alaysha Horton.
The home team eventually led by as much as three points at the 15-12 mark, but Grace scored four of the next five points to knot up the score at 16-16, and took a 19-16 lead after Bozeman’s score over the net and Felton’s kill.
The Lady Cougars then put the final touches on their opening day sweep when Pickrell slammed a kill, and maximized Olivia Clark’s final assist to score again at the match-sealing point.
Lauren Vasquez had five digs for Pine Tree. Steber added seven kills, Alaina Boyd six digs and two kills, Hudson Smith seven assists, six digs and two kills and Indy Salazar three digs and two aces.