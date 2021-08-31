Pine Tree experienced a slow start to Tuesday’s volleyball match against Longview HEAT, but a great finish set up a come-from-behind victory in four sets. The Pirates overcame a 25-8 opening set defeat, and ultimately surged to a 25-18 set two win and back-to-back 25-23 victories in sets three and four.
“We decided to get aggressive,” said Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Coldiron. “That was the biggest thing. We were playing really timid and not going after it. We better start hitting the ball if we want to win, and we did.”
“We also switched lineups a little bit,” she added. “Put them in one that they’re comfortable with. Once they get comfortable and confident, they’re a whole new team.”
Pine Tree trailed early against Longview HEAT, and the visitors cruised to a dominant opening set win. The road team scored the first six points of the match, and later led 8-1 and 19-2.
But, Pine Tree started to show some life in the final moments of the period. The Pirates recorded a late 6-5 run to make the score 24-8. Even though the next serve hit the net and wrapped up Longview HEAT’s 25-8 opening set win, it would launch the home team’s surge over the final three sets.
Fans could sense a turn of the tide because the second set was a lot more competitive, and Pine Tree took its first leads of the match at 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2. Even though those leads were immediately matched by Longview HEAT and they built up four-point advantages at 7-3 and 8-4, the Pirates marched back.
The home team got back-to-back critical points from Gianna Spearman to tie the match at eight and she teamed up with Carmen Chatman on a co-block to even the score at nine. Longview HEAT’s final lead of the period came from Jordan Parker’s kill at 10-9, but Pine Tree’s Jalen Scroggins responded with a kill to tie the game at 10 and recorded a pair of blocks on a rally to help the Pirates retake the lead at 11-10. Madelyne Barkley also heated up with four kills to wrap up a match-tying 25-18 win.
The third set not only had a competitive start, but had an even tighter finish. The score was tied 15-15 through the first 30 points, but Pine Tree made the late plays to take the 2-1 lead in the match. Barkley earned a kill to give the Pirates a 16-15 advantage. Mallory Armstrong recorded a kill to increase her team’s lead at 22-20. She added another at 24-23 to set up game point in the set and ultimately the 25-23 final score.
The fourth set had a similar start to the opener, with Longview HEAT jumping out to a 7-2 advantage. But, Pine Tree surged back to wrap up the match win. It started with a 7-0 run that put the Pirates up 9-7. Scroggins recorded two important kills late at 23-19 and 25-23 to complete the comeback.
Pine Tree’s team effort included Chatman’s 27 assists, 22 digs and three blocks, Jamaya Davis’ 41 digs and three assists, Spearman’s 21 digs, four kills and four blocks, Armstrong’s 13 digs, nine kills and one block, Tatum Cates’ 21 digs and two assists, Scroggins’ 12 digs, seven kills and three blocks, and Barkley’s seven kills, five digs and three blocks.
“We’re starting to see it more and more,” Coldiron said of the competitiveness of her team. “Over the weekend, we saw it in some games against [Tyler] Legacy. We’re starting to find that battle mode. Now, if we can get to battle mode from the get-go, we’re going to be good to go.”