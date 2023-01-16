Pine Tree leaned on a magnificent performance on Saturday afternoon, and ultimately wrapped up its Lady Pirate Showcase on the right note.
The Lady Pirates scored four goals in the first half and three more in the second half to earn a dominant 7-0 home tournament finale win against Kilgore at Pirate Stadium, and improve their 2023 season record to 3-3-1, while the Lady Bulldogs dropped their year mark to 1-4-1.
“It was a very satisfying game to watch,” Pine Tree girls soccer head coach Chris Yoder said of his team’s win on Saturday. “We went out there and proved what we’re capable of. When [our players are] communicating and meshing the way that they should be, they are going to be hard to beat.”
Pine Tree was aggressive early in the match, and its strong play ultimately resulted in Sayge Lohman’s header and a 1-0 host program lead at the 32:25 mark.
Kilgore goalkeeper Kaitlyn Tryon stopped another Pine Tree goal during a successful save attempt at the 31:07 mark, but Daysha Torres followed with a score to give the Lady Pirates a 2-0 lead at the 26:33 mark.
Lohman then attempted another shot at the 25:14 mark, but Tryon stepped up for another save.
Torres then provided the necessary touch on a corner kick attempt at the 17:11 mark to grow her team’s advantage to 3-0.
Pine Tree goalkeeper Rylie Waclawczyk started to face more Kilgore opposition, and recorded a save at the 16:01 mark.
Lohman helped relieve the tension when she found the necessary space on a successful kick attempt to make it a 4-0 Pine Tree lead with 8:50 to play in the first half.
The Lady Pirates continued to press because Maranda Skinner hit the right crossbar at the five-minute mark, and had another attempt that landed in Tryon's hands with 1:56 remaining until halftime.
Pine Tree received another defensive boost when Waclawczyk recorded a save at the 3:02 mark of the first half, and continued to expand its lead after the intermission. Sayge Lohman completed a hat trick in the second half, and Jessica Garcia and Shyann Lohman scored other late goals.
The Lady Pirates will participate in Longview's Lady Lobo Showcase this weekend.