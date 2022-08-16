Fresh off a Gold Bracket Consolation win at the Tyler ISD Tournament over the weekend, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates continued to cruise during Tuesday night’s non-district home volleyball win against Van at the Pirate Center.
Pine Tree had to hold off Van’s competitiveness in the first two sets to earn early 25-20 and 25-19 victories, and leaned on a fast start in the third and final period to complete the sweep with a 25-17 win. The Lady Pirates are now 6-5 for the 2022 season.
“The energy and confidence that [our players] had Saturday in that last game against Gilmer, they carried it straight into practice [on Monday] and then obviously brought it right here on the court tonight,” Pine Tree head volleyball coach Lacy Dennis said of her team’s continued success on Tuesday.
Pine Tree faced five early deficits and was knotted up with Van on eight different occasions in the opening set, but overcame the battle and took the early match advantage when it heated up late in the period.
The Lady Pirates trailed 1-0 out of the gate, but Jalen Scroggins answered with a kill to match the score. The Bucs faced another deficit at 2-1, but they bounced back with Laney Schroeder’s score and another Scroggins’ kill to go up 3-2. That was the beginning stages of a 4-0 run that resulted in a 5-2 advantage.
Scroggins finished the match with nine kills, seven digs, two assists and an ace in the win. Meanwhile, Schroeder earned three digs, two kills, and an assist.
Van kept the game competitive when it reversed its fortunes enough to take a 14-11 lead after Bella Thompson’s kill and Coco Brown’s point on a serve.
But, Pine Tree quickly regrouped with a 7-1 run to take a late 18-15 lead. The Lady Pirates turned to Scroggins for another kill, and a Charlie Wedding serve for another point. Then, they grew their lead to 25-20 during Natalie Buckner’s kill.
Van had a similar start to the second period, but Scroggins and Buckner stepped up again to earn game-tying points and make it a 3-3 score. Ewoma Ugbini then matched a Van score from Shelby Burns to make it a 9-9 game.
Ja’Naysha Gipson and Schroeder returned Pine Tree to the lead at 12-11 and 14-13, and the Lady Pirate advantage expanded to 20-17 on Carmen Chatman’s tip over the net.
Gipson provided a pair of late scores to grow the margin to 23-18 before the home team put its foot on the gas for a 25-19 win.
Pine Tree now led the match two sets to none, and was motivated to finish off the sweep. The Lady Pirates stormed to the first five points of the period, and Scroggins stepped up again with two more kills and a block during a 7-1 surge.
Van started to close the gap, but Chatman provided a block to give Pine Tree an 11-6 lead. McKenzie Vo added scores on back-to-back serves to make it an 18-9 Lady Pirate advantage. Scroggins then earned another kill to make it a 21-13 game before Pine Tree wrapped up its sweep with a 25-17 win.
Buckner finished the match with 14 digs and four kills, Chatman earned 11 digs and six kills, and Wedding added 12 digs and a kill.