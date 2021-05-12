HALLSVILLE — In a pitcher’s duel, West Rusk took advantage of early miscues to defeat White Oak 2-1 in the first game of a Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal series at Hallsville High School’s softball field.
West Rusk pitcher Lilly Waddell held the Lady Necks to an unearned run and three hits. She retired the first seven batters she faced and struck out 10 while issuing just one walk.
White Oak pitcher Morgan Benge did all she could to give her team a chance. She struck out 11 batters and limited West Rusk to two hits after coming into the circle with two on and no outs in the first. Lillian Scalia started but was pulled after two batters.
The Lady Raiders (21-4) benefited from three walks and an error. Piper Morton led off with a walk and would score when Emma Purcell overthrew the first baseman attempting to turn a double play. Natalie Christy, who reached on a fielder’s choice, scored on a passed ball.
White Oak (25-3) cut the lead in half in the third. Brooklynn Schroeder reached on a walk. Singles by Purcell and Scalia loaded the bases. Schroeder scored when Blizzard was unable to come up with the ball. A ground out ended the rally. The Lady Necks would only have one batter reach base the rest of the game.
The series will continue at 1 p.m. on Saturday with West Rusk looking to advance to the regional semifinals. If White Oak wins, a third and final game will be played immediately following the second game.