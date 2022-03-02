JACKSONVILLE - Four days ago, the Kilgore College Lady Rangers built a 14-point second half lead and let it slip away against the Panola College Fillies.
On Wednesday, with a chance to advance in tournament play on the line, KC came up clutch at the free throw line late and held on for a 49-42 win over the Fillies in a Region XIV Conference quarterfinal game at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Lady Rangers (21-10) move on to face No. 1 seed Blinn at 1 p.m. on Friday. Panola ends the season with a 21-8 record.
KC hit 11 of 13 free throws in the contest, sinking 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
Kilgore built a 24-18 halftime lead when Alexis Calderone banked in a 3-pointer with less than a minute to play in the second quarter, and pushed the lead to 14 (35-21) after an old-fashioned 3-point play by Tara Green with 4:21 left in the third quarter.
Much like in Saturday's five-point loss to Panola in Kilgore, the lid slammed shut on the Lady Rangers and the Fillies stormed back with a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
A running jumper by Kerrighan Dunn ended the scoring drought for the Lady Rangers, but Panola's Nya Harmon drilled a 3-pointer the next time down the floor to make it a 37-33 contest.
KC's Jada Hood knocked down a triple of her own, and Green later hit a pair of free throws to keep the Lady Rangers on top by seven (42-35.
After Panola's Bineta Diatta drove the lane for a layup to pull Panola to within five again (42-37) with 3:24 left, Kilgore got two free throws apiece from Calderon and Mckenze Brown followed by a layup from Calderon to quickly push the lead back to 11 (48-37).
Panola made one final run, using a 3-point play by Courtlyn Loudermill and two free throws from Harmon with 50 seconds left to trim the deficit to 48-42.
The teams traded offensive fouls on the next two possessions, and Brown put the game on ice for the Lady Rangers by splitting a pair of free throws with just five seconds left.
Dunn led the way for Kilgore with 14 points, adding four rebounds and three steals. Rahmena Henderson added 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals. Calderon and Green finished with seven points apiece, Brown five points and nine rebounds, Hood three points and Tara Kessner two points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Loudermill had 11 points in the loss for Panola. Harmon added seven, Tania Allen six and Bineta Diatta, Nissa Sam-Grant and Destiny Burton four apiece. Diatta added 10 rebounds, Harmon three assists and Sam-Grant three blocks.
NOTES: Kilgore and Blinn split a pair of regular season games. The Lady Rangers defeated Blinn at home on Jan. 12, 69-65, and fell to the Lady Buccaneers in Brenham, 70-61, back on Feb. 12 ... Blinn opened the tournament on Wednesday wit ha 77-74 win over Paris.