KILGORE - The way the Kilgore College offense is clicking lately, one quarter and two players will not be enough for opposing teams.
That's all the KC Lady Rangers gave Bossier Parish on Wednesday at Masters Gymnasium, and the result was an 83-63 Kilgore Region XIV Conference win.
Rahmena Henderson led a balanced Kilgore attack with 25 points, and the Lady Rangers won their fourth straight game to improve to 15-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference. KC was coming off back-to-back 100-plus point games, including a 152-41 rout on Saturday.
Bossier Parish, which made a game of it briefly with a solid third quarter, drops to 9-8 and 2-5 with the loss.
Mckenze Brown added 14 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Kilgore. Jada Hood had 11 points, Alexis Calderon and Kerrighan Dunn nine apiece, Tara Green five, D'Asia Thomas four and Vianey Galvan, Tara Kessner and Aaliyah Hill two each. Dunn added seven rebounds, Hood four assists and Dunn and Kessner three steals apiece.
Bossier Parish was paced by Seed Lewis with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Faith Robinson added 20 points and nine boards as the duo accounted for all but 14 of BPCC's point total.
Dunn scored eight points in the opening quarter as KC built a 23-16 lead. Robinson had eight in the frame for the visiting Lady Cavaliers, but a 13-3 run to open the second put KC on top by 19. The Lady Rangers closed out the half with a 9-2 outburst as Dunn hit back-to-back buckets, Calderon knocked down a triple and Dunn saved a ball to Green for a bucket and a 49-23 lead.
Seed scored late for the Lady Cavaliers, and then took over in the third quarter. She scored 16 in the quarter as Bossier Parish chipped away at the deficit and eventually trimmed the lead to 13 a couple of times.
A buzzer-beater by Lewis made it a 63-50 contest heading to the fourth, but Galvan opened the final period with a short jumper and KC added an offensive rebound and hoop from Thomas and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Hood to regain momentum.
Dunn's layup with 2:38 left made it a 24-point game (77-53), and KC coasted the rest of the way.
The Lady Rangers will visit Jacksonville on Saturday.