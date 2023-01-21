KILGORE - The Kilgore College Lady Rangers needed a win after four straight close losses.
Saturday's Region XIV Conference battle against Coastal Bend was close for a little while, but in the end the Lady Rangers simply had too much firepower.
Paced by Nyla Inmon's double-double, Kilgore rolled to a 78-46 win over the visiting Lady Cougars at Masters Gymnasium. The victory moved Kilgore to 8-11 overall and 2-4 in the confefence while Coastal Bend dropped its fourth straight game and fell to 4-14 and 0-5.
Kilgore's four losses prior to Saturday were by a combined 24 points.
Inman finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Lady Rangers. Aaliyah Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds, Aylanna Winn 11 points and eight rebounds, Jermia Green nine points, Ma'Kaila Lewis eight points, Kamryn Gibson six points, Alyssia Thorne five points and a team-leading 14 rebounds, Jazmyn Sostand three points and Alexis Anderson two points.
Coastal Bend was paced by Shayla Dede with 14 points. Ja'Nyla Kennedy added eight, and Taryanna McNary finished with seven points and 12 rebounds.
A 10-0 run early in the opening quarter gave the Lady Rangers a lead they would never relinquish, but it did take some time to put away a feisty Coastal Bend squad.
Davis capped the 10-0 run with a free throw followed by a 3-pointer at the 5:36 mark to give KC an 11-4 lead, and KC pushed the lead to 23-9 after one quarter.
Two free throws from Lewis made it a 16-point contest, but late in the first half Coastal Bend got triples from Jenesis Nichols and Jadee Zamora to cut the deficit to eight (34-26) with 2:01 left.
The Lady Rangers took a 39-29 lead in at the break and quickly pushed the advantage to 12 (41-29) when Thorne scored from inside the paint after a nice pass from Winn, but Coastal Bend wasn't finished yet.
McNary had five points during an 8-0 Lady Cougar run that made it a 41-37 contest, but the Lady Rangers finally put things away with a 12-0 outburst.
Four different KC players got into the scoring act during the run, with Inmon and Bell scoring four apiece to give the home team a comfortable 53-37 lead with 2:52 left in the third quarter.
A short jumper along the baseline by Gibson made it a 58-41 contest after three, and the Lady Rangers opened the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run that put an end to the competitive portion of the contest.
The lead hit 30 for the first time when Anderson took a pass inside and buried a short, turnaround jumper for a 76-46 advantage, and Davis capped the scoring with a layup with 15 seconds left to make the final 78-46.
The Lady Rangers are idle until Saturday, Jan. 28 when they'll host Jacksonville in a 2 p.m. contest - the first game of a double header. The KC men will follow with a game against Panola.