Kilgore College Sports Information
The Kilgore College Lady Rangers got a clutch conference road victory on Wednesday against Coastal Bend College, while the Rangers lost on the road to Navarro College.
WomenThe Lady Rangers got a needed conference victory over the Lady Cougars, 86-79, evening up KC’s Region XIV record at 6-6.
KC had five players in double figures and nailed nine three-pointers in the contest.
Jada Hood led all scorers with 25 points. Kerrighan Dunn had 15, Tara Green 12 and Vianey Galvan and Hannah Narvaez each scored 12 points.
The Lady Rangers play at home Saturday against Blinn College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in Masters Gymnasium.
MenThe Rangers got behind early against a scrappy Navarro College team and were never able to catch up, losing 78-60, in Corsicana.
Navarro built a 47-25 lead by halftime, and although the Rangers made up some ground in the second half, KC just couldn’t chip away at the lead enough to make a difference.
The Rangers were hindered with 18 turnovers with the Bulldogs scoring 23 points off KC turnovers.
Akol Mawein (Navarro) led all scorers with 20 points with four other Bulldogs in double figures. Jules Moor scored 15 points, Drue Drinon had 14, Jaylen Harrison scored 11 and Edward Manuel had 10 points.
KC was led in scoring by Dantwan Grimes with 11 points with Paul Otieno and Godwin Illumoka each scoring 10.
The Rangers are on the road again Saturday to play Coastal Bend College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in Beeville.