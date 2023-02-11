KILGORE – The Kilgore College Lady Rangers simply ran out of chances.
After battling from behind several times – including a 10-point deficit early in the second half – Kilgore eventually succumbed to No. 6 ranked Trinity Valley Community College, 77-71, in front of a rowdy home crowd and an ESPN+ audience Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
Trinity Valley, now 22-2 overall and 9-1 in the Region XIV Conference, used a modest 6-0 run late to seal the deal after Kilgore (10-14, 4-7) had gotten to within three points.
Kaila Kelley paced Trinity Valley with 17 points. Briana Peguero had 16, Abby Cater 12 and Destinee McDowell 11.
The Lady Rangers were led by Nyla Inmon with 14 points, Aaliyah Davis scored all 13 of her points in the second half to get KC back in the game. Ma’Kaila Lewis had 12 points, Jermia Green 11, Alyssia Thorne and Jazmyn Sostand six apiece, Aylanna Winn four, Jakiyah Bell and Emmia Johnson two apiece and Kamryn Gibson one.
Lewis also grabbed 10 rebounds. Davis had six assists and two steals and Inmon contributed four blocks.
The teams battled to six ties in the first half before TVCC went in front on two free throws by Cater with 2:55 left. A pair of freebies by Thorne with 2:05 left kept the Lady Rangers close (32-30), but the Lady Cardinals threatened to run away with things by scoring the final four points of the half and outscoring KC 6-2 to open the second half.
The visitors led by 10 (40-30) after McDowell grabbed an offensive rebound and returned it to the hoop, but Davis took over and got KC back in the game quickly.
Davis opened a 13-2 Lady Ranger run with a short jumper, later knocking down a triple and dishing to Inmon for a layup that got KC to within five (44-39) with 6:25 left in the third.
After Lewis got a steal on one end and hustled down the floor to take a pass from Green for a bucket, Davis buried a short jumper and then Green dropped one in to give KC a 45-44 lead.
A Davis layup off a dish from Lewis on a long outlet pass gave Kilgore a 54-51 lead, and the Lady Rangers led 54-52 heading to the final 10 minutes.
The Lady Cardinals tied things 18 seconds into the fourth quarter, and the period featured ties at 54, 60 and 62 before TVCC went in front to stay on a layup by Lydie Mwamba with 5:50 left.
TVCC got the lead to six, but KC made one final run – pulling to within one on a breakaway layup by Inmom – before the Lady Cardinals put things away at the free throw line in the final minute.
The Lady Rangers will visit Tyler on Wednesday.