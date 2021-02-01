KILGORE – The Kilgore College Lady Rangers will head into Region XIV Conference play on a winning note. Keeping with a season-long theme, it wasn’t easy.
Rahmena Henderson blocked a shot and Mckenze Brown yanked down a rebound as the buzzer sounded here on Monday, and KC held on for a 56-54 win over the Collin College Lady Cougars.
The Lady Rangers move to 1-3 on the season and will open league play at home on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. contest against Panola College back at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore’s first four games this season have been decided by a total of 10 points, including a 56-53 loss at Collin College back on Jan. 25 in Plano.
The Lady Rangers used a couple of buzzer-beating 3-pointers at the end of the first half and again to close the third period to build a slim cushion, but Collin College battled back and had a chance to tie it late.
Kilgore led by 10 (53-43) after an offensive rebound and putback by Josephine Adegbite with 7:19 to play, but the lid slammed shut on the KC side for more than seven minutes as Collin’s Skye Dugan led a comeback for the visitors.
Dugan, who finished with 11 points, scored a variety of ways during a Cougar run, and a layup from Tamia Miller with 24 seconds remaining pulled the Lady Cougars to within a point at 53-52.
The teams traded turnovers, and then KC finally snapped a long scoring drought when Jada Hood hit one of two from the free throw line with 7.6 seconds to play for a 54-52 Kilgore lead.
Collin inbounded on its side of the court and Miller muscled inside for a potential tying layup, only to have her shot swatted away by Henderson. Brown pulled down the rebound, and held on as the buzzer sounded to give KC its first win of the year.
Hood scored 11 points to pace Kilgore. Adegbite had 10 points and five rebounds, Henderson eight points and six rebounds, Brown six points and six boards, Vianey Galvan six points, Tara Green four points and seven rebounds, Kerrighan Dunn four points and Maya Scheital-Taylor two points.
Miller finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for Collin. Talynne Buckmon added 10, and Emilie Ravn had seven points and seven rebounds.
Kilgore ended each quarter with flashy plays.
A steal and layup from Dunn ended the first period and tied things at 14-14. KC closed the second period with a 7-0 run, including a banked-in 3-pointer by Richardson at the buzzer for a 31-25 Lady Ranger lead at the half.
Kilgore’s lead hit 12 late in the third period, and after Collin College pulled to within 10 (48-38) with eight seconds left, Hood closed the third with a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim and dropped in as the buzzer sounded.
Henderson and Brown, however, had the final say with the block and rebound to end things.