TYLER - Longtime rivals Kilgore and Tyler slugged it out for 35 minutes here Wednesday, but KC Lady Rangers landed the knockout blow late.
Aaliyah Davis hit two free throws and a layup in the span of 19 seconds, and Kilgore's Lady Rangers pulled away for an 83-70 win over the short-handed defending national champions in a Region XIV Conference Tournament quarterfinal game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Kilgore, which dropped both regular season games to Tyler and had lost seven in a row to the Apache Ladies, improves to 14-16 and will advance to take on Trinity Valley in a 3 p.m. semifinal contest Friday back at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tyler, which suited up just six players, ends the year with a 20-11 record.
The Lady Rangers trailed 15-14 after one quarter, but went on a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter to build an 11-point lead (35-24) after Alyssia Thorne hit three straight buckets.
KC led 39-29 at the half, and threatened to put things away when Jazmyn Sostand sank two free free throws and Ma'Kailia Lewis scored off a dish from Sostand and then hit two free throws to extend the lead to 13 (44-36).
TJC didn't go away.
Victoria Dixon hit two free throws for the Apache Ladies, and then Anahlynn Murray scored from inside the paint to quickly cut the deficit to five (51-46) with 2:48 left in the third. A triple by Kiana Bennett got Tyler to within a bucket (53-51), but KC answered with a layup from Lewis off an inbounds pass and an inside hoop from Jermia Green off a dish from Davis.
Tyler once again roared back and made it 58-55 on a free throw from Murray, but Davis gave KC the final spark it needed when she knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third and send KC into the final stanza with a 61-55 cushion.
Bennett's second 3-pointer of the half kept Tyler close, pulling the home team to within five (67-62) with 7:21 left, but Davis hit two freebies and a layup, Lewis later scored from inside the paint on a couple of trips down the floor and then Nyla Inmon and Davis connected on clutch free throws late to put the game on ice.
Lewis came off the bench to lead KC with 20 points. Inmon and Thorne scored 14 apiece, Davis and Alexis Anderson 10 each, Green eight, Sostand five and Jakiyah Bell two.
Imon had a double-double, adding 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. Thorne collected eight rebounds and added four assists. Davis handed out five assists. Green had six assists, and Emmia Johnson came away with three steals.
Dixon finished with 21 points in the loss for Tyler. Murray had 16, Atria Dumas 14 points and 13 rebounds, Bennett 11 points and Sian Phipps and Lillian Jackson four apiece.
MEN
Thursday’s games will feature Navarro vs. No. 1 Lee at 1 p.m., Paris vs. No. 4 Trinity Valley at 3 p.m. Bossier Parish vs. No. 2 Panola at 6 p.m. and Kilgore vs. No. 3 seed Blinn at 8 p.m.