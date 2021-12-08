KILGORE – Paris Junior College won the opening tip here Wednesday in a Region XIV Conference opener against the Kilgore College Lady Rangers.
It was one of the only highlights for the visiting Lady Dragons as KC scored the game’s first 14 points and coasted to a 78-45 victory at Masters Gymnasium.
The Lady Rangers improved to 8-2 overall, while a short-handed Paris squad – they suited up just seven – drops to 4-8.
Tara Kessner scored eight points in the opening quarter as KC built a 21-7 lead in the opening frame. She had back-to-back jumpers in the paint to open the scoring, and later buried another shorty at the 3:31 mark to stretch the KC lead to 14-0.
Paris got on the board with 2:43 left in the period when Kykesha Sanders hit a running jumper, but the Lady Rangers made it 21-7 two minutes later on a Jada Hood 3-pointer.
A triple from Paris’ India Respress made it a 26-12 contest with 7:16 left in the half, but De’Asia Thomas knocked down a short baseline jumper for KC, and Hood followed with another from long range as the Lady Rangers went on a 10-0 run to boost the lead to 24 (36-12).
A triple by Hood pushed the KC lead to 39-17, and then the Lady Rangers put things away early with a quick 8-0 run that saw Rahmena Henderson hit a couple of free throws and later bury a runner in the lane.
Kerrighan Dunn took over in the fourth quarter, making a variety of moves to the bucket Paris simply couldn’t stop, and her spinning layup at the 6:53 mark gave KC a 67-32 lead.
Hood had a big finish, hitting a free throw, converting an old-fashioned 3-point play and then closing out the scoring for the Lady Rangers with a free throw.
Paris’ Aerihna Afoa buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final 78-45.
Dunn finished with a game-high 20 point for KC. Hood had 16, Kessner 14 points and five rebounds, Mckenze Brown six points and nine rebounds, De’Asia Thomas five points and 10 rebounds and Vianey Galvan three points.
Repress led the way for Paris with 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Rangers return to action on Saturday with a road trip to Lufkin to face Angelina College in a 2 p.m. contest.