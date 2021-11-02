The Kilgore College Lady Rangers, coming off a season of near misses, hope to start the 2021-2022 campaign on a winning note on Wednesday when they play host to Eastern Oklahoma State College.
The teams are scheduled to tip things off at 5:30 p.m. at Masters Gymnasium on the KC campus.
The Lady Rangers, under fourth-year head coach Addie Lees, are picked behind Trinity Valley, Tyler, Panola, Blinn and Angelina and ahead of Paris, Bossier Parish, Coastal Bend and Jacksonville in the preseason poll selected by Region XIV Conference coaches.
Kilgore finished 10-13 a year ago, reaching the Region XIV Conference Tournament and dropping a 79-77 decision to Panola in the first round.
Of KC’s 13 losses, more than half (7) were by seven points or less — including a one-point loss, a couple of two-point losses and a three-point setback.
Lees is starting her fourth season at KC and has a 54-31 record. She’ll return a veteran squad that brings back 5-8 guard Rahmena Henderson, 5-8 guard/forward Mckenze Brown, 5-5 guard Vianey Galvan, 6-3 forward/post Tara Green, 5-10 guard/forward Maya Scheitel-Taylor, 5-9 guard Kerrighan Dunn and 5-6 guard Jada Hood.
Tara Kessner, a 6-2 post, returns after taking a year off. Other newcomers include 5-7 guard Naomi Shorts, 5-8 guard Melissa Girondin, 5-4 guard Alexis Calderon, 5-5 guard Aaliyah Hill, 6-1 forward/post Kelci Wilson and 6-0 post De’Asia Thomas.
NOTES: Following Wednesday’s game, the Lady Rangers visit Murray State College on Friday, and then return home for three straight games No. 9 against Hill College (6 p.m.), Nov. 11 against Murray State (5:30 p.m.) and Nov. 13 against Dallas College Richland (2 p.m.) … The Lady Rangers will then be on the road for five straight games before opening Region XIV Conference play at home against Paris in a 5:30 p.m. contest on Dec. 8