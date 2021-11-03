KILGORE - In the end, it came down to a game of keep away.
The Kilgore College Lady Rangers took the lead for good on a spinning, lefty layup by De'Asia Thomas with 2:26 remaining, opening the season with a 76-74 win over the Eastern Oklahoma Lady Mountaineers on Wednesday at Masters Gymnasium.
The visitors cut the lead to 76-74 with 1:04 left, but when Crystal Ortiz missed a short jumper and KC's McKenze Brown came down with the rebound with 12.3 seconds left, the Lady Rangers moved the ball around the court and didn't give Eastern Oklahoma a chance to foul as time expired.
Jada Hood pace the Lady Rangers with 25 points. Tara Kessner added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Rahmena Henderson 10 points, Thomas nine points and nine rebounds, Kerrighan Dunn nine points, Vianey Galvan seven points and Aaliyah Hill two points.
Eastern Oklahoma was led by Shanequa Henry with 19 points. Ortiz and Brayanna Polk added 12 apiece, and Jessica Clemons finished with 10.
A 3-pointer by Polk at the 2:26 mark tied things at 71-17, but Thomas's spinning, southpaw layup and bonus free throw after she was fouled in the process gave the Lady Rangers a 74-721 lead. KC went up 76-71 when Brown collected a rebound and hit a hustling Hood with a long pass for a layup with 1:!5 left.
The Lady Mountaineers got a layup, foul and free throw from Polk 11 seconds later, but never touched the ball again.
Kilgore trailed by four (34-28) with 2:58 left in the first half, but closed with a 6-0 run - getting a free throw from Galvan, two freebies apiece from Thomas and Hood and then a rebound and bucket from Hood to take a 41-38 lead into the break. Henderson and Hood had 10 points apiece in the first half, with Kessner coming up big with nine points and five rebounds before the break.
Henderson left the game with an injury at the 6:39 mark of the second quarter and did not return.
KC enjoyed an eight-point lead (56-48) late in the third, but Eastern Oklahoma chipped away and eventually tied things at 71 to set up the final late push by the Lady Rangers.
Kilgore will visit Murray State on Friday, and then return home to host Hill College at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.