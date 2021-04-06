The ladies take centerstage today at the Region XIV Conference Basketball Tournament, with four quarterfinal games on tap as teams hope to punch their ticket to the national tournament later this month.
The tournament opened on Monday with Bossier Parish defeating Coastal Bend in a play-in game, and continued on Tuesday with four first-round men’s games.
Today, No. 1 seed Trinity Valley (16-2) faces No. 8 Bossier Parish (5-16) at 1 p.m., followed by No. 4 Panola (12-7) vs. No. 5 Kilgore (10-12) at 3 p.m., No. 2 Tyler (17-3) vs. No. 7 Jacksonville (5-16) at 6 p.m. and No. 3 Blinn (17-5) vs. No. 6 Paris (7-11) at 8 p.m.
All games will be played at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
The TVCC/Bossier winner will meet the Panola/Kilgore winner in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, with the other semifinal game between the Tyler/Jacksonville winner and Blinn/Paris winner set for 3 p.m. on Friday.
The championship game for women is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lady Rangers closed the regular season with back-to-back wins, defeating 903 Elite (125-31) and Paris (78-61). Panola had won three in a row before ending the regular season with a 73-58 loss to Blinn.
Panola won both regular season games against Kilgore — 58-56 in Kilgore on Feb. 3 and 90-72 in Carthage on March 6.
MenThe Kilgore men earned a No. 3 seed and a first-round tournament bye, and the Rangers (15-5) will open the tournament at 8 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Blinn and Coastal Bend.
The men’s semifinals are set for 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.