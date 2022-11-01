KILGORE - Ma'Kaila Lewis led a balanced Kilgore scoring attack with 23 points, and the Lady Rangers opened the season - and the Stephanie Williams era as head coach - with a 100-45 win over the East Texas Baptist University JV on Tuesday at Masters Gymnasium.
Jarahle Daniels added 19 points, Jakiyah Bell 15, Alyssia Thorne 14 and Jazmyn Sostand 11 for KC. Nyla Inmon chipped in with seven, Kamryn Gibson five, Aylanna Winn four and Emmia Johnson two.
Thorne finished with a double-double, adding 13 rebounds. Daniels and Thorne had four assists apiece, and Winn and Inmon added three assists apiece. Lewis came away with four steals, and Winn added three.
Ava Pointer and Sarah Cowan had 13 points apiece in the loss for ETBU.
The Lady Rangers will participate in the Baton Rouge Community College Classica Thursday and Friday.