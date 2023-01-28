KILGORE – A deep bench eventually took control here Saturday, and the Kilgore College Lady Rangers now on a two-game winning streak.
Alyssia Thorne paced Kilgore with 18 points and seven rebounds, and the Lady Rangers pulled away from Jacksonville College for a 51-38 Region XIV Conference win at Masters Gymnasium.
The win moves the Lady Rangers to 9-11 overall and 3-4 in conference play. Jacksonville drops to 10-9 and 1-6.
Kilgore’s bench outscored Jacksonville 20-2, and the Lady Rangers held a 36-16 advantage on points in the paint.
Jermia Green and Nyla Inmon chipped in with eight points apiece for KC. Ma’Kaila Lewis finished with six, Aylanna Winn four, Jazmyn Sostand three and Emmia Johnson and Kamryn Gibson two each.
Inmon also had nine rebounds and four assists for KC. Green added six rebounds, Bell five rebounds and Gibson three blocked shots.
Salaya Holmes scored 16 in the loss for Jacksonville. J.J. Schmaltz added eight points and 11 rebounds, and Keasia Robinson finished with six points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Rangers trailed 12-9 after one quarter and fell behind by seven *18-11) with 6:42 left in the half when Chiedera Ezeilo sank a couple of free throws, but two free throws from Winn sparked a 10-2 run by the Lady Rangers to end the half and give the home team a 21-20 lead at the break.
Winn followed her two freebies with a layup off a pass from Lewis, and then Lewis took a dish from Johnson for an easy hoop. Lewis later knocked down a short jumper and then Winn finished off the first half scoring with a layup – cutting to the basket and getting a perfect pass from Jakiyah Bell for the bucket and KC lead.
The lead changed hands a couple of times early in the third quarter, but a running jumper from Johnson with 6:32 to play put Kilgore on top to stay.
KC closed the quarter with a jumper from Inmon and back-to-back inside hoops from Thorne and Green to lead 37-27 heading to the fourth.
Green’s reverse layup with 4:51 left gave KC an 11-point lead, and the advantage jumped to 12 (43-31) on a layup from Thorne.
From there, it was simply a matter off closing it out, and KC did that with a 6-0 run to end things after Holmes knocked down a triple with 2:24 left to keep the Lady Jaguars in the game.
Inmon, Thorne and Green scored in the final 2:13 for KC to make the final 51-38.
The Lady Rangers will host Panola College in a 5:30 p.m. contest on Wednesday.