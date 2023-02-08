KILGORE – When two teams with identical season and conference records tangle, a close game is to be expected.
The Kilgore College Lady Rangers and Paris Lady Dragons didn’t disappoint here Wednesday, but in the end the homestanding Lady Rangers used the free throw line to put things away.
KC hit seven free throws in the final 1:20 of the contest and pulled away for a 64-55 win over Paris in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium. KC sank 22 of 32 free throws on the night.
Kilgore, which notched an 81-66 win over the Lady Dragons in Paris earlier this season, improves to 10-13 overall and 4-6 in conference play with Wednesday’s win. Paris drops to 9-14 and 3-7.
Nyla Inmon and Alyssia Thorne both recorded double-doubles for the Lady Rangers. Inmon had 19 ppoints and 11 rebounds, and Thorne finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Jermia Green added 11 points, Emmia Johnson nine, Jazmyn Sostand seven, Aaliyah Davis three and Kamryn Gipson two.
Peyton Overton had 14 points, Zacareia Sommers 13, Mikiya House 10, Mya Jones six and Ra'Nae Tumblin five in the loss for Paris. Tumblin also yanked down 17 rebounds.
The contest featured 11 ties and 12 lead changes.
The first quarter featured deadlocks at 7 and 9, and Paris held a slim 11-9 lead after one period following a layup by House with 1:24 left.
KC tied things at 11 on a reverse layup from Green early in the second, but Paris answered with a modest run and took the biggest lead of the half (17-13) on a triple from Overton with 5:50 left in the half.
The Lady Rangers used a driving layup from Sostand with 4:31 left in the half to take their first lead since the 3:25 mark of the first quarter, and Inmon later followed a 3-pointer by Overton with two free throws to send the teams into the locker room tied at 27 apiece at the break.
Paris led by four (41-37) heading to the final quarter, but KC's defense stepped up and forced back-to-back turnovers - turning them into points and ties of 45 and 47. Thorne's layup following an offensive rebound forced the 47-47 tie, and that sparked a 12-0 run for the Lady Rangers that was capped by a triple from Johnson and a free throw by Thorne for a 57-47 cushion.
Paris answered quickly with a 2-pointer from Sommers and went on an 8-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 57-55, but KC stopped the bleeding and put things away at the charity stripe with two freebies from Thorne, one from Johnson and four from Inmon.
The Lady Rangers will return to action at home on Saturday, hosting Trinity Valley in a noon contest. That will be the first of a double header, with the KC men facing TVCC at 2:30 p.m.