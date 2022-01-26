CARTHAGE – Defense kept Kilgore College in the game early when the shots weren’t falling, and defense turned into offense late as the Lady Rangers rallied for a 60-55 win over Panola College in Region XIV Conference action on Wednesday at Johnson Gymnasium.
Rahmena Henderson turned back-to-back steals into buckets early in the fourth quarter in the midst of a 10-3 run that put Kilgore on top for good after the Lady Rangers suffered through an 11-for-34 shooting performance in the first half.
After Panola took a 48-47 lead with 9:31 left in the contest, D’Asia Thomas sank two free throws to put KC on top for good. Henderson then grabbed a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup before pilfering another Panola pass and pulling up for a jumper and a 53-48 Lady Ranger lead with 7:08 left.
Panola’s Lauren Davenport answered with a 3-pointer to keep it close, but a driving layup from from Thomas and a steal by Alexis Calderon that turned into an easy bucket for Melissa Girondin gave Kilgore a 57-51 cushion with 3:34 left.
Panola battled back with hoops from Destiny Burton and Courtlyn Loudermill to cut the gap to 57-55 with 28 seconds left, but a missed triple and rebound from Henderson led to a couple of clinching free throws by Henderson with 5.2 seconds remaining.
Henderson finished with 20 points to pace the Lady Rangers, who also saw Jada Hood (13), Kerrighan Dunn and Thomas (10 apiece) hit for twin figures. Tara Green added five points, and Girondin added a bucket. Henderson and Green had seven rebounds apiece, Naomi Shorts four assists and Henderson four steals.
Loudermill paced Panola with 13 points. Davenport added 12, Javia Brooks and Destiny Burton eight apiece, Nva Harmon six and Bineta Diatta and Nissa Sam-Grant four apiece. Sam-Grant also had eight rebounds, and Brooks added six assists.
Kilgore scored the first point of the game on a Hood free throw at he 8:46 mark, but after a Burton bucket put Panola on top, Kilgore didn’t lead again until the 9”12 mark off the third quarter when Dunn buried a triple and then made a move in the paint for a layup the next time down the floor for a 34-32 Lady Ranger advantage.
The third period featured six ties.
The Lady Rangers (16-4, 6-2) return home on Saturday to host Angelina College at 2 p.m.