KILGORE — Vianey Galvan was clutch from the free throw line for the Kilgore College Lady Rangers, and K.J. Jenkins came up big late for the Rangers here Saturday.
The result was a sweep for the KC teams in key Region XIV Conference games at Masters Gymnasium.
The Lady Rangers trailed by as many as 13 points a couple of times and endured a nine-point span where they didn’t hit a shot from the floor before coming away with a 79-73 win over Bossier Parish.
The Rangers struggled to put away a scrappy Lamar State-Port Arthur team, but Jenkins finally dropped a 3-point hammer on the Seahawks as KC earned a 59-56 win.
WomenAfter a tight opening few minutes that saw four ties and five lead changes, the lid slammed shut on KC and the Lady Rangers went more than nine minutes without a field goal. The Lady Rangers shot just 9-for-43 from the floor in the first half, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range, and trailed 40-31 at intermission.
Bossier Parish pushed the lead to 13 three times in the third quarter and enjoyed a 58-51 lead heading into final stanza. That’s when Galvan heated up.
Galvan, a redshirt freshman from League City, followed a bucket from Destinee Reyna with a shot-clock beating 3-pointer with 6:20 to play to pull Kilgore to within three points (60-57). She later hit a pair of free throws to make it 63-61, and with 3:04 to play she drove the lane for a layup that put KC in front 68-67 — the team’s first lead since the 4:03 mark of the opening quarter.
After Bossier Parish moved back in front on a bucket from Faith Robinson with 2:39 left, Jada Hood hammered home a 3-pointer and Kerrighan Dunn hit from short range to put KC in front to stay.
An old-fashioned 3-point play by Hood with 28.1 seconds left gave KC a 77-71 lead, and Galvan later dropped in two free throws with 16 seconds showing on the clock to make the final 79-73.
Galvan finished with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals and was money from the free throw line all day — hitting 12 of 13 freebies. Hood added 20 points and five rebounds, Dunn 10 points, Reyna eight points and seven rebounds, Hannah Narvaez seven points, Tara Green five pints, 12 rebounds and six blocks and Josephine Adegbite and Maya Scheitel-Taylor two points apiece.
Ma’Kaila Lewis scored 21 points in the loss for Bossier Parish. Robinson finished with 10 points and 22 rebounds.
KC (6-9, 5-6) will visit Coastal Bend on Wednesday. Bossier Parish drops to 3-9 and 0-8 with the loss.
MenThe Rangers trailed by eight early in the contest, but used a 12-0 run late in the first half to turn a 22-17 deficit into a 29-22 lead with 4:24 left after Jenkins hit a triple and then converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with a layup, foul and bonus free throw.
Lamar State went on a modest 8-0 run to go in front 30-29, but Jenkins hit again from beyond the 3-point line to close out the half and give KC a 32-30 lead at the break.
The Rangers led by six (49-43) after Brendon Hoberecht’s 3-pointer from the corner at the 10:52 mark of the second half, but the visiting Seahawks stormed back to take the lead at 54-52 on a runner in the paint by Kobi Johnson.
Jenkins answered with a layup, foul and free throw, but Lamar State got a pair of freebies from Kanntrell Burney with 1:51 left for a 56-55 lead.
That was all of the scoring for the Seahawks, who saw Jenkins put KC on top for good with a 3-pointer and make it a 59-56 game with seven seconds left when he split a pair of free throws. A long 3-pointer by Burney at the buzzer wouldn’t fall for the Seahawks.
Jenkins finished with 19 points. Da’Sean Nelson scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and added 15 rebounds on the day. Paul Otieno had seven points and 11 rebounds, Dantwan Grimes seven points, Stephan Morris four points, Dylan Cabs and Hoberecht three points apiece and Duane Posey and Tysen Banks a bucket each.
Burney finished with 20 for the Seahawks. Joe Lucien added 14, and Johnson had 10.
Kilgore (9-4) will visit Navarro on Wednesday. Lamar State drops to 4-10 with the loss.