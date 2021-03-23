KC Sports Information
KILGORE — Vianey Galvan was lights out, scoring a career-high 42 points in a non-conference victory over 903 Elite in Masters Gymnasium.
Galvan had 28 points by halftime and scored a bucket with 30 seconds left to eclipse the 40-point mark. She also had five steals, seven rebounds and four assists.
Kerrighan Dunn, although somewhat shadowed by Galvan’s performance, was a driving force as well – scoring 22 points with five steals, two blocks, two assists and three rebounds.
Hannah Narvaez came off the bench to score 10 points with three steals, two assists and three rebounds. Maya Scheitel-Taylor and Jada hood were big on the boards with 10 rebounds and eight rebounds, respectively.
Scheitel-Taylor scored four points and Hood had seven. Farah Shaaban scored four points with one steal, two assists and seven rebounds.
Lulu Perry led 903 Elite in scoring with 24 points.
Tameal Jones and Berjae Lewis were also in double figures. Jones scored 12 points and Lewis ended up with 10.
KC (8-10, 6-7 Region XIV) travels tonight to play Tyler Junior College. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.