KILGORE – The Kilgore College Lady Rangers let a short-handed Jacksonville team hang around for a half here Wednesday.
The hospitality ended shortly after intermission as KC went on a quick 8-0 run and pulled away for a 61-37 Region XIV Conference win at Masters Gymnasium.
The win, Kilgore’s third in a row, moves the Lady Rangers to 20-8 overall and 10-7 in conference play. Jacksonville, which suited up just seven players, drops to 5-17 and 2-14.
Rahmena Henderson scored 17 points and added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Lady Rangers. Jada Hood drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Kerrighan Dunn had 14 points and five rebounds, Tara Green six points and nine rebounds, Mckenze Brown three points and six rebounds, Naomi Shorts three points and Vianey Galvan two points.
Monica Horne scored 12 points to go along with 13 rebounds for Jacksonville. Emily Bunger had 10 points, Bailey Andrews and McKinzee Jefferson five apiece, Britney Gonzalez three and Kemara Hyson two.
Kilgore outrebounded Jacksonville 47-29.
Jacksonville’s last lead came with 4:12 left in the opening quarter when Hyson collected a rebound and put it back, but the Lady Jaguars hung around and trailed by just five (13-8) at the end of the first period.
A running jumper from Dunn and a triple from Hood quickly pushed the KC lead to 10 early in the second frame, and another long range bucket from Hood off an assist from Tara Kessner gave KC an 11-point cushion with 3:15 left in the half.
KC took an 11-point lead into the break, and then opened the third with an 8-0 run that effectively ended the competitive portion of the contest.
Dunn hit back-to-back buckets to open the second half, including a hustling highlight film play that saw her block a shot, gather the rebound and outrun the defense for a coast-to-coast layup.
Henderson added back-to-back hoops to close out the outburst, and KC eventually enjoyed a 23-point lead (45-22) after a rebound and hoop from green and two free throws from Dunn late in the third.
Dunn had five more points in the fourth, and Green imposed her will inside with four points and five rebounds in the final 10 minutes as the Lady Rangers walked away with the 61-37 win.
The Lady Rangers will close out the regular season at home on Saturday with a 2 p.m. contest against Panola College. The men will follow at 4 p.m. against Paris.