KILGORE - The Kilgore College Lady Rangers overcame a slow start to climb back into the win column here Wednesday, using an 18-0 run in the second quarter to pull away for an 82-51 win over the Arkansas Cossatot Lady Colts in non-conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
Five Lady Rangers scored in double figures, led by Jazmyn Sostand's 17 points, as KC snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 3-2 on the young season.
Sostand was joined in twin figures by Alyssia Thorne with 14 points, Kamryn Gibson and Nyla Inmon with 13 apiece and Aylanna Winn with 11. Inmon had a double-double by halftime, and finished with 15 rebounds and four assists. Gibson added four assists, Sostand three blocks, Thorne four steals, Winn seven rebounds, Jakiyah Bell and Emmia Johnson six points apiece and Ma'Kailia Lewis two points.
Khyyler Harder scored 12 and Carmela Hayden 10 in the loss for Arkansas Cossatot (2-4).
Kilgore, which had scored 100 and 89 points to open the season with a couple of wins but had 45 and 49 in back-to-back losses, found themselves in a 15-7 hole early, but Inmon sparked a Lady Ranger run with an offensive rebound and bucket and Winn came off the bench to collect a steal, hustle down the floor, draw a foul and sink a pair of free throws to narrow the gap to four.
After a Lady Colt bucket from Hardy at the 1:58 mark of the initial quarter again put the visitors up by six, Sostand scored from inside the paint, Winn collected a rebound and put it back and then hammered home a 3-pointer and KC had pulled to within a bucket by the end of the frame.
A triple by the Lady Colts' Hayden was the last highlight for the visitors.
Gibson dropped in a short baseline jumper for KC the next trip down the floor, and that launched an 18-0 run that saw the Lady Rangers storm in front 38-21 with 4:01 left in the half. Inmon had six during the outburst, including back-to-back offensive rebounds and buckets.
Kilgore led by 21 (47-28) at halftime, extended the lead to 24 with 3:39 left in the third on a steal and coast-to-coast layup from Gibson and enjoyed a 64-42 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.
Sostand's 3-pointer to open the final frame started a 9-0 run for KC and ended the competitive portion of the game, and her triple with 5:11 to play gave KC it's biggest lead at 32 (76-44).
The Lady Rangers will visit Southern Shreveport on Saturday. KC's next home game is Dec. 3 against McLennan.
NOTES: The KC men (4-1) will host the KC Classic Friday and Saturday. The Rangers will take on Howard at 6 p.m. on Friday and McLennan at 4 p.m. on Saturday