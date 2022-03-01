The Kilgore College Lady Rangers lost a game on Saturday and lost a coin toss on Sunday, but in the process, KC gained a chance to add another chapter to one of the best rivalries in the conference.
Kilgore (20-10) will open play in the Region XIV Conference Tournament at 3 p.m. on Wednesday against Panola College (21-7). The tournament is being held at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville, and KC and Panola will play the second game of the day - following Blinn (25-4) vs. Paris (10-19) at 1 p.m.
Other games on Wednesday have Trinity Valley (23-5) taking on Bossier Parish (15-13) at 6 p.m. and Tyler (23-7) meeting Angelina (20-9) at 8 p.m.
Kilgore and Panola met just four days ago in Kilgore to close out the regular season, and Panola rallied from a 14-point deficit to had the Lady Rangers a 63-58 setback. On Sunday, a coin toss was needed to settle the top seed between Blinn and Trinity Valley (Blinn won) and another toss settled the No. 4 (Panola) and No. 5 (Kilgore) seeds.
On Saturday, Kilgore led 35-26 at halftime and 48-42 heading into the fourth quarter before Panola's Courtlyn Loudermill heated up and brought the Fillies all the way back for the win. Loudermill had 25 points for the game - including 15 of Panola's 21 fourth-quarter points.
Kilgore was paced by Jada Hood with 17 points and Rahmena Henderson with 16.
The teams split a pair of regular season games, with KC earning a 60-55 win in Carthage.
Panola owns a 6-4 advantage on the Lady Rangers in the last 10 meetings, and eight of those 10 games have been settled by five points or less.
Wednesday's winner will take on either No. 1 seed Blinn or No. 8 seed Paris in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday. The women's championship game is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
MEN
The No. 3 ranked Kilgore College Rangers earned the top seed in the conference tournament and a first-round bye. Kilgore (27-2) will take on Bossier Parish (16-13) at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Bossier Parish opened tournament play on Tuesday with a 65-59 win over Angelina College, and the Cavaliers handed KC one of the Rangers' two losses this season - taking a 109-101 decision back on Jan. 29 in Kilgore.
Since that loss, KC has reeled off seven straight wins, including an 82-61 rout of Bossier Parish on the road a week ago.
A KC win on Thursday would put the Rangers in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday. The regional championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.