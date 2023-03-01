JACKSONVILLE - The Kilgore College Lady Rangers turned it on in the fourth quarter, pulling away from the Jacksonville Lady Jaguars for a 67-56 Region XIV Conference win at Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The scored was knotted at 12-12 after one quarter, and the Lady Rangers held a slim 26-23 lead at halftime. KC outscored the Lady Jags by a bucket (19-17) in the third before closing the contest with a 22-16 run in the final 10 minutes.
Nyla Inmon led the way for the Lady Rangers with 12 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter. Jazmyn Sostand scored 10 points, all in the second half, and Aaliyah Davis also did her damage after halftime by scoring all eight of her points in the final two stanzas.
Jermia Green scored nine points, Alyssia Thorne eight, Ma'Kaila Lewis seven, Kamryn Gibson five, Emmia Johnson four and Aylanna Winn and Alexis Anderson two apiece.
Salaya Holmes scored 16, Jailynn Schmaltz 15 and Keasia Robinson 10 in the loss for Jacksonville.
Kilgore improves to 12-16 overall and 6-0 in conference play with the win while Jacksonville drops to 11-16 and 2-13.
Blinn led the conference at 14-0 heading into a Wednesday battle at home against 13-1 Trinity Valley. Tyler (10-4) hosted Panola (8-6) and Angelina (8-7) visited Coastal Bend (0-14) on Wednesday.
In Saturday's regular-season finales, Kilgore visits Panola for a 2 p.m. game while Jacksonville hosts Paris, Tyler hosts Blinn and Trinity Valley hosts Coastal Bend.